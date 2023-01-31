Led by Jalen Wilson's 20 points, the Kansas Jayhawks avenged their Jan. 17. loss to Kansas State by beating the Wildcats 90-78.
The teams came out stroking early, both scoring early three-pointers. Kansas State scored with senior guard Markquis Nowell and junior forward Ismael Massoud. For the Jayhawks, a pair of redshirt-juniors, guard Dajuan Harris and forward Jalen Wilson made the shot.
The Jayhawks started to pull away early as junior guard Joseph Yesufu made a triple to make the score 22-13.
After a dunk from sophomore forward KJ Adams put Kansas up 32-19, the Wildcats went on an 11-point run.
Wildcat senior guard Keyontae Johnson remained in the game despite picking up his second foul with 6:16 remaining in the first half. The gamble from head coach Jerome Tang paid off, as he added five more points before the half. Johnson finished the first frame with 14 points.
Despite Johnson’s best efforts, Kansas exploded offensively throughout the first half. Wilson had 16 points, and the Jayhawks went 8-for-16 from three point range.
Kansas State used three out of their four timeouts in the first half, as Kansas led 49-37 at halftime.
Johnson immediately picked up his third foul coming out of the locker room, as Adams finished an and-1.
The Jayhawks had two starters pick up their third foul, as Adams and freshman guard Gradey Dick were sent to the pine before the under-16 timeout. There were nine total fouls called before the under-16 timeout.
Neither Adams or Dick would come in during the next four minutes, as Kansas maintained a 12 point lead.
Sophomore forward Zach Clemence played a large quantity of minutes with foul trouble looming large at the center spot. Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. picked up his third foul, and freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor was injured during the Kentucky game.
Junior guard Dujuan Harris was able to hit 10 points after he faked a pass on a fast-break, leaving himself wide open for a lay-up. He made a free throw shortly after, helping Kansas open up a 76-61 lead with 7:10 to go.
Redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar clinched his third straight double-double, and made two free throws to put Kansas up 80-66.
Kansas State scored four unanswered to bring the score to 80-70.
After the under-four minute timeout, Harris scored the next seven points to put the game away for Kansas. He finished with 18 points.
The Jayhawks ran out the clock with a win, dubbing them to 18-4 and 6-3 in Big 12 Conference play.