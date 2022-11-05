Kansas football snapped its three-game losing streak on Saturday, and it did so in bowl-eligible fashion to take down Oklahoma State, 37-16.
Saturday’s win marks the first time the Jayhawks have been bowl eligible since 2008.
With the news of Cowboys redshirt senior quarterback Spencer Sanders being out for Saturday’s matchup, the Jayhawks defense took advantage of the game-changing news hot out the gate with two interceptions within the first five minutes of play, and it continued to be a massive factor in the win.
Oklahoma State started to march down the field on its opening drive, but freshman quarterback Garret Rangel’s attempt to keep the ball moving was intercepted by sophomore cornerback Cobee Bryant in his first game since the Oklahoma matchup in week seven.
With the ball in the Jayhawks’ possession, it took just four plays and just over a minute and a half for Kansas to capitalize on the turnover with sophomore running back Devin Neal taking it to the house for the first score of the game.
Neal was another star in Saturday’s win, rushing for 224 yards on 32 carries and adding 110 more yards with six receptions.
Down 10-0 going into the second quarter, the Cowboys managed to shorten the Jayhawks lead to three, but redshirt-senior quarterback Jason Bean responded immediately with a 73-yard touchdown rush of his own to put the lead back at 10.
With the Cowboys threatening toward the end of the half, Kansas defense came up huge once again for a recovered fumble. Once the ball was back in his hands, Bean and the Jayhawks successfully moved down the field before connecting with redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Lawrence Arnold in the endzone to bring the first half to a close with a 24-7 lead.
The second half was welcomed by another scoring drive for the Jayhawks on Bean’s touchdown pass to redshirt-sophomore tight end Jared Casey. The defense continued to keep the cards in Kansas’s favor for the remainder of the game.
With just under four minutes left in the fourth quarter, Bryant made his presence known again to deflect a pass from Rangel right into senior linebacker Rich Miller’s hands, putting the nail in the coffin for the Cowboys.
Next up, the Jayhawks travel to Lubbock, TX to take on Texas Tech. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m.