Bill Self made his first appearance of the year in Allen Fieldhouse tonight as Kansas dominated the Texas Southern Tigers 87-55. It served as a good bounce back game after taking their first loss of the year to Tennessee.
The Jayhawks started the game by scoring their first nine points from behind the arc. Most notably from junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who made his first start of his Kansas career.
He was replacing redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar, who was out.
The Jayhawks were also without the services of sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford, who suffered a hamstring injury versus Tennessee.
The other two players to start the game off with three-point field goals were freshman guard Gradey Dick, and redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson. They both had splendid first halves.
Wilson led the Jayhawks in first half scoring with 14, while Dick contributed a dozen as they were able to stretch their lead to 19.
Wilson did so behind four-for-seven shooting on three-pointers, adding a layup to complete his first half total.
Dick was able to score at all three levels with a three pointer, a layup, and three mid range jumpers.
The Jayhawks held the Tigers to just 10-for-28 shooting in the first half, ending the half up 40-25.
The second half is when redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris started to make his mark. On back to back plays, he assisted Yesufu for a three-pointer, then wanted one of his own as he got it to go in transition. The sequence was the main reason for an 11-0 run to begin the half.
Sophomore forward KJ Adams was also a part of the 11-0 run, which saw him score five of those points.
Next to get involved for the Jayhawks was freshman guard MJ Rice. He had a four point stretch that included his first three-pointer as a Jayhawk. That three-pointer made it 61-35 in favor of Kansas. He would score all 19 of his points in the second half, making him the fifth Jayhawk to reach double figures.
That list included the likes of Wilson’s 22, Dick’s 15, Yesufu’s 11, and Adams’ career high 10.
Rice’s energy was essential in the Jayhawks being able cruise through the second half, as they never let the Tigers get within 25 after the 11:59 mark.
The Jayhawks improved to 7-1 after the victory, and will look forward to playing Seton Hall on Thursday at 8 p.m.