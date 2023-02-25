Every Kansas starter recorded double digit points in the 76-74 win over West Virginia on Saturday in Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks didn't finish the game in good fashion, but had enough of a cushion to survive.
The first half was played evenly throughout as neither team led by more than five.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers in first-half scoring with 12 points. He went 5-for-6 from the floor and 2-for-3 from deep.
For the Jayhawks, redshirt junior Dajuan Harris Jr. starred. He scored 10 first half points, but his offense wasn’t what stood out. He recorded five steals, and was getting deflections left and right. He also took a charge to create a Mountaineer turnover.
The Jayhawks had 11 turnovers in the first half, but a good portion of those were due to offensive fouls.
The crowd's frustration peaked when redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr. got called for an offensive foul when he lightly grazed a West Virginia defender. Profane chants ensued as McCullar went to the bench with his second foul with under a minute left in the half.
However, the angry energy felt by fans in Allen Fieldhouse changed when junior guard Joseph Yesufu buried a three to take a 35-33 lead going into halftime.
Harris came out on a mission to score the ball to start the second half for Kansas. He scored seven points before the half’s first timeout, putting him just one point shy of his career-high.
Head coach Bill Self received a technical foul while talking to an official. The technical foul was nowhere near the most angry Self had been during the game, so it was likely a special word that got him rung up.
Fifth year guard Erik Stevenson scored six points coming out of the break, including two free throws from the technical foul called on Self.
The Jayhawks shook off the setback, and formed their largest lead of the day at 50-44. Harris had a nice dish to sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. that was followed by a steal for the Jayhawks. In transition, redshirt junior Jalen Wilson found freshman guard Gradey Dick for three.
After a West Virginia bucket, Harris continued to shine, throwing a no-look pass to McCullar in the corner, who buried the three to put Kansas up seven.
Dick made his fourth three after diving on the floor for a loose ball and re-spotting for McCullar to find him.
Stevenson responded, scoring five straight to bring the Mountaineers within three. Adams increased the Kansas lead with a put-back.
The Mountaineers hung around to pull within two, but the Jayhawks zoned in on getting the ball into Wilson in the post. The Jayhawks scored their next four points through Wilson, as he went 2-for-4 from the line during the stretch.
The Jayhawks caught a huge break when Kevin McCullar banked in a three from way downtown to go up 67-61 with 5:46 to go.
West Virginia once again clawed their way back into the game behind Stevenson, who made a three to cut the lead to 71-68 at the under-four timeout.
Adams and McCullar both scored in the post to increase the Kansas lead to 75-68 with just over two minutes to go.
West Virginia scored the next four points, bringing the score to 75-72 with 41 seconds left. The Mountaineers brought "Press Virginia" back to life, and stripped Dick to score an easy two. The Jayhawks were clinging to a one point lead.
Jalen Wilson got fouled and made one of two free throws to put Kansas up two.
West Virginia's final possession looked to have many openings for a shot, but they never got one up. The officials called a travel on West Virginia with under one second to go. Kansas held on to win, 76-74.
Kansas improves to 12-4 in the Big 12 Conference with the win.