Kansas track and field was back in action this weekend, sending athletes to two different places. The first group of about 30 athletes traveled to Fayetteville, Arkansas on Friday to compete in the Arkansas Qualifier, while the other group, consisting of two underclassmen half-milers, went to South Bend, Indiana on Saturday for the Alex Wilson Invitational.
On Friday afternoon, the Jayhawks saw several high-level performances, highlighted by the sprint races.
Sophomore Ahmya McKeithan took fourth overall in both the women’s 60m and 200m dash. McKeithan finished with a personal best of 24.47 in the 200m, which is the fastest time by a Jayhawk this season. In the men’s 200m, junior Ethan Fogle finished in eighth place with a time of 21.52, placing him as the No. 4 performer in Kansas indoor history.
Sophomore Lorielle Daniel also climbed the Kansas indoor leaderboard Friday evening, finishing with a jump of 12.33m, placing her ninth all-time in indoor history for the Jayhawks in the triple jump. Freshman triple jumper Jaden Patterson also had an impressive showing on the runway, taking second in the event with a jump of 15.54m.
Multiple Jayhawks set personal bests this weekend. Junior Justice Dick set a personal best in the men’s 800m, running 1:51.34, which placed him No. 8 overall. Sophomore Angelina Arinze notched a personal best in the women’s 400m with a time of 57.79.
Senior pole vaulter Zach Bradford won yet another competition, vaulting 5.73m, with freshman vaulter Clayton Simms not far behind finishing in second place in the competition.
The Jayhawks also sent two runners to Notre Dame to compete in the 800m race. Freshman TJ Robinson and sophomore AJ Green both took the track and raced against a loaded mid-distance field.
Green came off a solid outing last week in the 800m where he finished with a time of 1:48.84 in Ames, Iowa, setting the fifth-fastest indoor half-mile time in Kansas history. Robinson has made an immediate impact on the Jayhawk team in just his freshman year.
Robinson and Green both finished outside of the top 12. However, with conference championships next weekend, this race was important to gain experience against some of the competition within the Big 12 Conference.
Kansas reunites this weekend as the team heads back to Ames, Iowa for the Big 12 Conference Championships. The Jayhawks have just one conference title for the indoor season in the last 38 years.
The Big 12 Championships take place on Feb. 25-26, with the first events scheduled for 3 p.m.