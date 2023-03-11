The Kansas Jayhawks couldn’t produce enough offense to hang with the Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 Tournament Championship as Texas ran away with the game, winning 76-56.
The Jayhawks were without the services of redshirt senior Kevin McCullar Jr., who was out with a back injury. Junior guard Joseph Yesufu started in his place. Yesufu scored seven points in his first shift of minutes.
Redshirt junior Jalen Wilson also scored seven points during that time, as Kansas trailed 19-16 to Texas with 10:21 left in the first half. He came out of a time out and tied the game with a three to reach double figures.
An unexpected face also got in on the three-point shooting fun, as freshman guard MJ Rice buried a three to put Kansas up 22-21.
Both teams went back-and-forth throughout the first half, settling on a 28-28 tie when Kansas took its second timeout. Texas graduate forward Brock Cunningham made two threes in the first half off the bench.
The second three from Cunningham started a 10-0 run for the Longhorns that put them up 35-28. Freshman guard Arterio Morris scored five of those points.
Kansas responded well by scoring the next five points. Three of those came from Wilson finishing through a foul and making the subsequent free throw. Freshman guard Gradey Dick laid out for a loose ball to create the opportunity for Wilson in transition. Wilson finished the first half with 17 points
Texas scored the final four points of the half to extend their lead to 39-33.
The Longhorns scored 20 points in the paint in the first half. While there isn’t a stat to measure uncontested layups, there were too many for the Jayhawks to compete with a team the caliber of Texas. The uncontested layups consisted of miscommunications by Kansas and Texas blowing by Kansas defenders alike.
Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. helped to stop the bleeding in that department. While he didn’t block any shots, he did alter a few shots to force misses from Texas.
The second half began with both teams unable to get stops on the defensive end. The Jayhawks’ only complaint offensively was that they didn’t get anybody new involved in the scoring column as Yesufu and Wilson accounted for 32 of the 41 Jayhawk up to that point. The pair scored the first eight points of the half for Kansas.
Fortunately for the Jayhawks, the next two came from sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr., who tipped home a missed layup from the scoreless Dajuan Harris.
Despite Kansas getting some new guys involved, Texas’ main guys started to take over the game. Graduate guards Marcus Carr and Sir’Jabari Rice increased their point totals to 15 and 13 respectively. Those two players coming alive led to Texas building a 62-48 lead at the under-eight timeout.
Texas delivered their final blow after the timeout as Morris finished an alley-oop dunk to put Texas up by 20 with 4:34 to go.
Kansas was hindered by turnovers all night, recording 15 on the game, including four from Harris. The performance from Harris matched his season-high.
The Jayhawks now await Selection Sunday; their position in the NCAA Tournament bracket will be broadcasted at 5 p.m. on CBS.