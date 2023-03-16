The Kansas Jayhawks were without the services of head coach Bill Self once again, as they cruised past the Howard Bison 96-68 behind freshman guard Gradey Dick's 19 point, 11 rebound game.
The Bison came out ready to go as the heavy underdogs. Sophomore guard Elijah Hawkins made a three to put them up 8-5 and put the pressure on Kansas early.
Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson put his head down to help the Jayhawks get on their feet. He scored nine points before the under-12 minute timeout, doing so by making four of his first six field goal attempts. The Jayhawks led 19-13 after Wilson’s strong start.
The Bison came out of the timeout and responded with a 7-0 run to reclaim the lead. Instead of calling a timeout, Kansas kept playing with poise, scoring the next five points to go up 24-20. Howard then called their second timeout, as they called one early during a loose ball situation.
Howard quickly tied it up by scoring the next four points, and took the 27-26 lead shortly after. The underdogs were 4-for-8 from deep to begin the game.
The Jayhawks went to their best three-point shooter to counter Howard’s hot start, and it paid off for them as Dick buried a three to go up 29-27.
Both teams were answering each other until the score was knotted up at 33. Howard was hanging with Kansas as they subbed five players at once throughout the first half, much like a line change in hockey.
The extra energy wasn’t enough to keep up with the Jayhawks for the remainder of the half, as Kansas went on a 17-4 run to close it out.
The run was spearheaded by an alley-oop executed by redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris and KJ Adams. Following the play that put the Jayhawks up four, Dick connected from deep again after a Howard free throw to go up 40-34.
Dick scored 12 first half points in his NCAA Tournament debut, helping the Jayhawks put up 50 in the first frame.
The Jayhawks checked themselves defensively to end the first half, as Self probably wouldn’t have been pleased to see the Bison put up 37 first half points. Leading the way for Howard was redshirt junior forward Steve Settle, who scored 10 first half points.
The Jayhawks weren’t able to hang onto the defensive presence they had established to end the half when beginning the second, as Howard scored nine points before the first timeout. Fortunately for Kansas, Harris and Adams came to play offensively as well, keeping Howard away from posing a real threat.
The Jayhawks continued to pour it on offensively, going up 69-52. Up to that point, Harris was the only starter to not have at least 10 points for Kansas as he sat with nine. He tried to reach double figures with a three, but when he missed, Dick put in the rebound.
The rebound gave Dick a double-double, as he had 19 points and 10 rebounds after his tip in.
The next basket saw Harris make an uncontested layup to put all five starters in double figures, followed by freshman center Ernest Udeh getting a dunk to put Kansas up 75-54 with 8:25 to go.
The Jayhawks continued to handle their business as the clock drained away, closing out the win. The win puts Kansas into the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where they'll play the winner of Arkansas and Illinois on Saturday.