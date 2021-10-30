After hanging with one of the best teams in the country last week, Kansas football was dominated in Stillwater, Oklahoma 55-3 by the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The offense struggled especially, not picking up any first downs in the first half while junior quarterback Jason Bean went 3-10 for 10 yards with two interceptions in the same half before being benched.

The Jayhawks’ first drive started well with a quick 8-yard run from Bean, but a single yard on second, and no gain on third down forced Kansas to punt away on their first offensive series.

On its first defensive series, Kansas showed little resistance early as the Cowboys moved the ball down the field efficiently and quickly. Eventually, though, the Jayhawks held on downs as Oklahoma State went for a 4th and 1 in the red zone, but junior safety Kenny Logan Jr. stopped Cowboy running back Jaylen Warren at the line of scrimmage.

The offense couldn’t take advantage of the defense stop, though, as they went three and out again and punted the ball for the second time in two drives.

Like the first defensive series, the Cowboys cruised down the field with little resistance coming from the Jayhawks, but unlike the drive, Oklahoma State found the endzone this time with Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders scoring on a 4-yard run to make it 7-0.

The next offensive series only lasted a single play as a high pass from Bean was tipped by redshirt freshman wide receiver Lawrence Arnold and intercepted by the Cowboys.

After holding the Cowboys to third and four, Logan made another crucial tackle at the line, forcing Oklahoma State to kick a 49-yard field to make it 10-0.

The offense didn’t look any better as Bean threw his second interception of the day to the Cowboy defense. Bean went 0-3 passing with two interceptions at that point.

It only took four plays for the Cowboys to extend their lead again with another touchdown to make it a 17-0 ballgame.

After another three and out from Bean and the Jayhawks, the Cowboys faced little resistance again as Sanders threw a 36-yard pass on the run to the endzone to extend the lead to 24-0.

The rest of the first half played out similarly, with the offense unable to find any positives and the defense unable to stop Sanders and the Cowboys. The teams went into the locker rooms with Oklahoma State running away, leading 38-0.

In the first half, the Jayhawks were unable to find any first downs while allowing 21 first downs to the Cowboys.

In the third quarter, the Jayhawks, now led by redshirt senior quarterback Miles Kendrick, finally found a good drive which eventually led to their first points of the game through a field goal. However, the defense continued to struggle, allowing the Cowboys to score another touchdown in the half to make the score 45-3 heading to the fourth.

In the fourth and final quarter, the Cowboys opened the quarter with another touchdown after a 10 play drive that went 82 yards to extend the lead to 52-3. The Cowboys would tack on another field goal after Kendrick threw an interception as well. The game would eventually end 55-3.

The Jayhawks will return to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium next Saturday, Nov. 6, to face Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown.