The TCU Horned Frogs came into Allen Fieldhouse on a mission in their 83-60 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon. Senior guard Shahada Wells had 17 to lead the Frogs, as redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson had 30.
The match-up started with both teams finding offensive success. The Horned Frogs got nine early points from senior guard Damion Baugh, while the Jayhawks were able to find success with Wilson’s seven points. At the under-16 timeout, TCU led 16-13.
The Frogs continued to shoot the lights out after the timeout, as sophomore forward JaKobe Coles and junior guard Mike Miles made threes on back-to-back possessions to put them up nine.
Those two buckets were the focal point of a 19-0 run, putting TCU up 33-13 with 11:36 left in the first half. The spurt forced three timeouts from Kansas head coach Bill Self.
A basket from redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar Jr. broke the drought for Kansas.
TCU increased their lead to as much as 22 points. The Jayhawks brought Allen Fieldhouse to its feet as Wilson and freshman guard Gradey Dick made back-to-back threes, forcing a TCU timeout.
Wilson would follow the timeout with another one from deep, bringing the game to within 11 for Kansas.
The Frogs stretched the game back out to 19, but the Jayhawks instantly responded by bringing it to 12 with 2:47 left in the half.
Wilson would make one more jumper before the half, bringing the Jayhawks within 10 at 48-38 going into the locker room. Wilson finished the half with 21 points.
TCU came out swinging in the second half, opening up a 55-40 lead. Sophomore forward KJ Adams picked up his fourth foul for the Jayhawks, which put him on the bench for a good portion of the frame.
He came back in with 10 minutes to go, but the Jayhawks still struggled to break the 15-point threshold that TCU had created.
With 7:22 to go in the half, TCU was up 66-50 as five players sat between eight and 11 points.
The Jayhawks knew it would not be their day when Miles hit a shot-clock-beating three from well beyond the line to go up 69-50.
TCU would go on to close out the win as Kansas dropped their first game at Allen Fieldhouse of the year by a score of 83-60.