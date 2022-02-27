Kansas baseball traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana, to face the New Orleans Privateers in a three-game series. The Jayhawks went into the weekend 2-1 after a loss last Sunday on the road against Illinois, while New Orleans brought a perfect 3-0 record into the weekend contest.
The first game for the Jayhawks started slowly, as New Orleans’ senior outfielder Pearce Howard went deep for a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Kansas quickly cut the lead in half in the top of the second inning after an outfield error, allowing Kansas to tack on a run.
New Orleans scored two more runs in the bottom of the second inning to increase the lead to 4-1. Despite a two-out RBI single in the third and another in the top of the fifth from senior catcher Nolan Metcalf, the Jayhawks couldn’t overcome the three-run deficit and lost game one 4-3.
The Jayhawks had some notable performances in game one. Redshirt senior catcher Nolan Upshaw went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and redshirt junior outfielder Casey Burnham went 2-4 with a pair of singles.
On Saturday afternoon, redshirt sophomore Ryan Vanderhei got the start in the second game of the series. Vanderhei only allowed two runs on five hits through 6.1 innings pitched. Vanderhei tallied seven strikeouts in the performance, while only allowing two walks.
After Vanderhei, left-handed sophomore pitcher Stone Hewlett came out of the bullpen and threw two and two-thirds innings, striking out two batters and only allowing one hit.
Kansas’ offense came out swinging and tallied eight runs on Saturday night, all eight of which were scored in a three-inning stretch. The top five hitters fueled the Jayhawks’ offense, combining for six of the team’s seven total RBIs.
Kansas rallied to even the series at one win a-piece. Sophomore utility player Maui Ahuna led the Jayhawks offensively, going 3-for-5 from the dish with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base.
New Orleans jumped out to an early lead in the rubber match between the Jayhawks and the Privateers. Howard delivered his third first-inning RBI of the series on a groundout off Kansas’ sophomore pitcher Sam Brady.
New Orleans tacked on another run in the bottom of the second inning, following a wild pitch from Brady. The Privateers added three more runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-0 lead.
Kansas got back a run in the top of the sixth on an RBI groundout by redshirt senior outfielder Tom Lichty. The Jayhawks scored their second and final run of the game in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by redshirt freshman first baseman Cooper McMurray, the first of his Kansas career.
The Jayhawks lost the series 2-1, but Ahuna stayed hot in game three, going 2-for-3 with a run scored and another stolen base.
The Jayhawks look to bounce back on Wednesday in their first home game of the season against Missouri State. First pitch is at 3 p.m.