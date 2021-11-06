Kansas football dropped the Sunflower Showdown 35-10 against Kansas State. The Jayhawks were forced to use three different quarterbacks due to injuries sustained to redshirt junior quarterback Jason Bean and redshirt senior quarterback Miles Kendrick.

After a 55-3 loss to Oklahoma State the week prior, Kansas football looked to get back on track against its in-state rival.

After a flurry of pregame festivities, the game was underway. The Jayhawk’s first go-around was promising after a successful fourth-down conversion but was for nothing as the Wildcats halted Kansas, forcing them to punt.

K-State's first drive went to plan for the Wildcats, highlighted by a 30-yard carry from sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn. He would later find the endzone as K-State would strike first, making it 7-0.

Kansas’ second drive, although only resulting in three points, was highlighted by more efficiency than the first. A 45-yard pass from Bean to redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trevor Wilson helped put the Jayhawks in field goal range for redshirt sophomore kicker Jacob Borcila who converted a 40-yard kick.

It did not take long for Kansas State to answer, though, as the Wildcats only needed two plays to score, capped by a 68-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Skylar Thompson.

On the ensuing Jayhawk drive, Kendrick took the field for a shaken-up Bean but got injured on his second attempt. After the Kendrick injury, Bean returned to the game, but the Jayhawks still couldn’t get back on the board as Borcila missed a 39-yard field goal.

The Wildcats were not able to capitalize on Borcila’s missed field goal attempt as a plethora of penalties and stout Jayhawk defense stopped them in their tracks.

No points were shared between the two teams for the majority of the second quarter, but redshirt freshman Ben Sinnott changed that for the Wildcats as he added to the K-State lead with another touchdown, making it 21-3 nearing halftime.

Things did not look better in the second half for Kansas as Vaughn took it 80 yards for the touchdown on the second play of the half to put K-State up 28-3.

The Jayhawks took advantage of a K-State missed 24-yard field goal by taking it down the field to score their first touchdown of the game as sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels hit senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II for a 15-yard score.

The Wildcats answered with a long drive capped by a one-yard run by Vaughn to make it 35-10. It was his third touchdown of the game.

The score was stagnant through the end of the game as the Jayhawks were not able to conjure up any offensive efficiency during the game.

Kansas football falls to 1-8 on the season. The Jayhawks travel to Austin, Texas to take on the Texas Longhorns next Saturday, Nov. 13.