Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer's 19 first-half points guided the Bears to a home win. The loss would be the third straight for the Jayhawks as they fell 75-69 on Monday night.
Cryer's explosion helped guide the Bears to a 41-34 halftime lead.
The Jayhawks struggled to stay in the game as freshman guard Gradey Dick picked up his second foul with 16:49 to go in the first half. Dick was able to get limited minutes in the first half despite the foul trouble and scored eight.
Redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson was the key for the Jayhawks staying within striking distance, scoring 14 first-half points.
Kansas made all of its attempts from the free-throw line, going eight-for-eight. Sophomore forward KJ Adams made a pair with six seconds left in the half to bring the Jayhawks within seven.
The Jayhawks would come out for the second half on a mission, bringing the game within two at 45-43 by the under-16 timeout. The key play in the opening sequence of the second half was an and-1 finish from Dick.
The Jayhawks found themselves in front after Wilson made a three, but Baylor would answer with an and-1.
After a finish from Dick on an alley-oop, the Jayhawks tied the game at 48.
Baylor would go on a 9-1 run as they got threes from redshirt-senior Adam Flagler and redshirt-freshman guard Langston Love.
Dick started to score at a high rate for the Jayhawks, as he scored nine straight for the Jayhawks. Baylor was still able to keep pace, however, as they increased their lead to nine at 64-55.
Baylor continued to get to the line as they were in the double bonus while only recording two fouls themselves. That foul discrepancy sparked a frustrated head coach Bill Self, who received a technical foul for arguing with an official.
The Jayhawks would go ice cold from the floor as they would have a stretch where they missed eight out of 10 shots.
Behind the cold shooting from Kansas, Baylor was up 68-59 at the under-four timeout.
The Jayhawks would try a small lineup to try and generate offense, subbing in junior guard Joseph Yesufu for Adams.
The Jayhawks scored four straight points behind a Wilson drive to the basket, and redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar made two free throws. Baylor would still have the lead at 70-65.
The teams would trade two-point plays, and Kansas would never get within five after that. Baylor was able to put the game away from the line, and the score ended 75-69.