The Jayhawks couldn't make decisive free throws until they didn't need to, as redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson accidentally made one down two with three seconds to go. Arkansas upset Kansas 72-71.
The Jayhawks came to play early, setting the tone with an 11-0 run after Arkansas scored the opening two points. Wilson was the instigator for Kansas, getting downhill for tough finishes.
Kansas also made Arkansas uncomfortable early, forcing four turnovers in the first eight minutes. Three of those turnovers were from Jayhawks steals. Arkansas had to settle for tough jumpers that they didn’t want to take due to Kansas’ defensive pressure.
Arkansas brought the game back within a reasonable distance as they got their first three of the game to go from junior guard Ricky Council IV. However, Joseph Yesufu answered the shot by draining a three from nearly half-court as the shot clock was expiring.
Kansas ran into some foul trouble that tested their team's depth. Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. picked up three fouls in just two minutes off the bench. Since sophomore forward KJ Adams had to play a lot of minutes at the five, he picked up two fouls before the half as well.
Sophomore forward Zach Clemence came in for some rare meaningful minutes to close the half as Kansas maintained a 35-27 lead.
Also testing the depth of the Jayhawks was an injury at the end of the half to redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris. For the last three minutes, he was in the locker room. He came out for the second half and got two buckets to stretch the lead to 46-34 as Arkansas called a timeout with 15:17 to go in the game.
Wilson also picked up some slack for Kansas, scoring five early points in the half to increase his total to 14.
The pair’s hot start to the second frame was done mostly without Adams or Udeh, who quickly picked up their fourth fouls. Freshman forward Zuby Ejiofor came into relief as opposed to Clemence.
Ejiofor managed to steal some minutes but was called for a foul to give senior center Makhi Mitchell an and-1 to cut the deficit to eight with 12:14 to go.
Arkansas unleashed a fury, making an 11-0 run to take the lead from Kansas. Freshman guard Jordan Walsh buried a three to force Kansas to call a timeout with 8:51 to go.
During the stretch, Kansas missed two front ends of a one-and-one. First by McCullar, second by Wilson.
The Jayhawks went to their point guard to take the lead back, as Harris made a triple after an Arkansas defender went underneath the ball screen set for Harris. Kansas led 54-52 at the under-eight break as Arkansas awaited an opportunity for their own one-and-one.
The game swung back and forth many times, as the game crawled back to a 55-55 tie, and eventually again at 61-61. Adams had an and-one that made it 61-57, but Arkansas scored the next four points.
The Jayhawks got a huge shot from McCullar, as he hit a three to break the stalemate with under four minutes to go. Unfortunately for him, he fouled shortly after sending Council to the line for two. Council made both to bring the Hogs within one.
After Harris made one of two free throws, Council tied the game at 65 with a turnaround jumper. Kansas called a timeout with 1:29 remaining.
Arkansas then benefited greatly from the offensive rebound of senior forward Kamani Johnson to take the lead.
Wilson responded by making two free throws to tie the game at 67.
After McCullar picked up his fifth foul on a close block or charge play, Council made the first free throw to take the lead. He missed the second, ended up with the ball, and got fouled again. He made the following free throws to go up 70-67.
The Jayhawks worked quickly and got Wilson to the line again with eight seconds left, where he made both to bring it within one.
Kansas immediately fouled Council, who made both to put Arkansas back up three.
Wilson was fouled before he could get his shot off with three seconds left and accidentally made both free throws to which Arkansas ran out the final seconds, ending Kansas’ season in the round of 32, 72-71.