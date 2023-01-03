Dajuan Harris' career-high 18 points helped the Jayhawks overcome the Red Raiders 75-72 in Lubbock, Texas. Kansas earned their first conference road win of the year.
Coming out to boos from most the home crowd was redshirt-senior Kevin McCullar, who played at Texas Tech for the first three years of his career. The Jayhawks would run their first offensive set to him, where he missed the shot. He would pick up his second foul before the under-16 timeout.
The Red Raiders would come out the gates hot by starting the game up 13-5. Freshman guard Pop Isaacs was able to sink two three-pointers to propel them into the early lead.
The Jayhawks got productive three-point shooting of their own early by way of redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris, who made two of them early. Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson would also get one through. At the under-12 timeout of the first half, the Jayhawks had brought the game back within three at 20-17.
Wilson would continue to look for his shot early, as he made back-to-back three-pointers out of the timeout to put Kansas up 23-22.
McCullar was able to get back into the action when he made a three pointer to put Kansas back in the lead at 26-25, giving the “shush” signal to his former fans who continued to boo him every time he touched the ball.
The Jayhawks were without the services of junior guard Joseph Yesufu, who had a hamstring injury occur in practice. Stepping up nicely was sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford, who had four early assists.
Freshman guard Gradey Dick would find his rhythm after the timeout and score the next four points for Kansas. Pettiford would also continue to make a big impact and made a three pointer. After a layup from sophomore forward KJ Adams, Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams would use his first timeout with Kansas leading 37-34.
Adams would continue to dominate in the paint, scoring the next four points of the game, and creating two Texas Tech turnovers. He would add another bucket to answer Isaacs’ layup. Adams would finish the half with 10 points, as his basket was the last of the half for either team.
The Jayhawks would take a 43-36 lead into halftime.
Throughout the first half, the referees were willing to let both teams play, calling four fouls on Kansas and one on Texas Tech.
Both teams came out ready to shoot the ball in the second half. Harris made two more three-pointers, while Gradey Dick also found the bottom of the net from deep. Isaacs continued to stroke from deep as he brought the score to 54-45 at the under-16 timeout of the second half.
The Red Raiders’ leading scorer, super-senior Kevin Obanor, was able to reach 15 points before the under-12 timeout, which occurred when Kansas led 57-52.
Dick was able to provide a big energy play when he missed a three-pointer, but grabbed the rebound and scored a 15 footer. Also providing a spark was Adams, who scored four more points and kept multiple possessions alive with tips to create offensive rebounds for other Jayhawks. His second bucket of the half was a dunk that put Kansas up 65-57.
Both teams would trade three-pointers, as Harris got it to go once again, making him five-for-five from range. He would finish the game with a career high 18 points. Obanor would answer to make the score 70-63 Kansas with 3:38 to go.
Obanor would get another three to fall to make the score 71-66, followed by two Isaacs free throws to bring the Red Raiders within three at the 2:07 mark.
McCullar would answer a Texas Tech bucket to make the score 73-70 Kansas. Obanor would not let Texas go away however, scoring his 26th point to make it 73-72 with one minute left.
Dick would miss an open look from the corner that would have been the dagger for Kansas, giving Texas Tech a shot to take the lead with 30 seconds left.
The Jayhawks would get a steal from McCullar, who kicked it ahead to Adams for a dunk to go up three with seven seconds left.
Obanor would get a heavily contested three-pointer off, but it was way short. The Jayhawks would win 75-72 and improve to 2-0 in the Big 12 conference. They look forward to going on the road again, this time to West Virginia where they'll take on the Mountaineers at 5 p.m. on ESPN+.