After starting 3-0 in Big 12 play, Kansas volleyball has dropped four straight with their loss to No. 11 Baylor in the first of two games on Thursday. The Jayhawks faced another stiff challenge in Waco, Texas, as they tried to bounce back against the Bears in game two on Friday.

Coming into the game, Kansas was yet again a big underdog. Baylor super-senior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley was unstoppable through all four sets. Pressley is a four-time All-American and was National Player of the Year in 2019.

“She’s a once in a generation talent,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said. Pressley single handedly dominated the court as Kansas could not find an answer early on.

Baylor went down seven points early in the set as the Jayhawks answered Pressley with some strong offense of their own. Then Kansas was down 23-19, but the Jayhawks went on an offensive frenzy to take the first set. The Jayhawks finished the first set on a 7-1 run, which brought new life to a struggling Kansas team, as they brought that energy into the second set.

Kansas played some of their best volleyball early in sets. The Jayhawks came out with lots of energy, taking at least a three-point lead in every set they played. Pressley had an answer for every run Kansas went on, shutting down any momentum the Jayhawks had.

Kansas competed toe to toe with Baylor in the second set, but Baylor slowly pulled away, taking the second and third set with ferocity. The fourth set was as close as a volleyball set can get, with Kansas and Baylor trading points back and forth. In the end, Baylor's high-flying offense was too much for the Jayhawks to handle as the Bears pulled away, taking the final set 25-19 and winning the match.

The elite play of Pressley and Kara McGhee upfront shut down the Jayhawks for good, as they dropped three sets in a row after an aggressive win in the first set. Pressley had 28 kills and two blocks in four sets.

Along with Pressley, errors were the kryptonite for the Jayhawks. Kansas had 19 errors, 14 of which were service errors.

The Jayhawks will have a much-needed bye week as they have now lost five straight matches to Big 12 opponents. KU will need to work on and change several things in order to bounce back in conference play.

Kansas will be back at home Friday, Oct. 29, as they will take on the Oklahoma Sooners at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.