Kansas football dropped its final game of the season Saturday to West Virginia 34-28. Despite forcing multiple turnovers, the defense still allowed 261 rushing yards on the ground alone.

Sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels finished with 249 yards along with a touchdown and two interceptions, while sophomore wide receiver Luke Grimm led the Jayhawks with 105 yards in the air.

The offense came out quickly throwing two straight passes to super senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter, one that drew an unnecessary roughness call. A few plays later, Lassiter fumbled, but it was recovered by Kansas. Eventually, the Jayhawks would settle for a 46-yard field goal to put them up 3-0.

It didn’t take but one play for the offense to get back on the field as the defense forced a fumble on the first West Virginia play to give the ball back.

The offense couldn’t take advantage of the takeaway however as they gave the ball back after a failed fourth-down conversion on fourth and four.

The Mountaineers took advantage, driving down the field with little resistance, and took the lead after a touchdown 7-3.

The Jayhawks responded with another field goal though, helped by a 40-yard catch by Grimm in double coverage.

Although the defense had multiple opportunities on the next defensive series to get off the field, they couldn’t take advantage as the Mountaineers drove down the field on a 14 play, 75-yard drive that led to another touchdown, making it 14-6.

Despite a near-costly fumble, the offense found multiple big plays from redshirt freshman running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson, who ran for 20 yards, and Grimm, who picked up a 36-yard completion. The drive was capped off by an 8-yard touchdown catch from redshirt freshman Jared Casey to narrow the gap to 14-13.

Despite the West Virginia run game gashing the Jayhawks, they eventually held the Mountaineers to fourth down after a sack and a pressure, forcing a 44-yard field goal attempt, which came up short to keep the score 14-13.

The Jayhawks didn’t take advantage though, going three and out for the first time all day and were forced to punt.

It only took six plays for the Mountaineers to get back in the endzone, driving quickly at the end of the half, scoring a touchdown to make it 21-13 going into halftime.

Neither team started well on the offensive side with both teams going three and out to start the half, despite the Jayhawks especially having good field position near midfield.

On the next play, however, the Jayhawks got an interception from junior linebacker Gavin Potter, who took it to the house for the pick-six. A two-point conversation was successful and the Jayhawks tied the game 21 all.

Although the Jayhawks held the Mountaineers to multiple third downs and a fourth down on the next defensive series, West Virginia still found the endzone on a 44-yard touchdown run from Leddie Brown to give the Mountaineers the lead back 28-21.

On the ensuing Jayhawk drive, they made it down to the West Virginia 49-yard line, before a failed fourth and short conversion gave the ball back to the Mountaineers, who would drive down and kick a 38-yard field goal to make the score 31-21 just before the end of the third quarter.

After driving down to the Mountaineer 10-yard line to set up first and goal, Daniels tried to force a pass to Casey in the endzone, which was picked off by West Virginia. The Mountaineers would go down the field and extend their lead with a field goal to 34-21.

The Jayhawks wouldn’t find the scoreboard again until 1:46 left in the game, scoring a touchdown to make it 28-34, but the onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and West Virginia ran the clock out.

The Jayhawks finished the season 2-10 while going 1-8 in conference play with their loan win wins against South Dakota and Texas.