Two first-half goals, a rain delay, a power outage, and a K-State golden goal all contributed to the Kansas State Wildcats coming out on top 2-1 in overtime of the seventh Sunflower Showdown between the University of Kansas and Kansas State.
Rock Chalk Park hosted the showdown, which dates back to 2017, with the Jayhawks holding the lead in the series 4-1-1 with a shutout each of the last five games.
The Jayhawks (5-6-1) were coming off the longest road trip of the season, spanning two weeks. Their most recent outcome was a gutting 3-1 loss in Stillwater to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls as the Jayhawks were still in search of their first Big-12 win.
A rain delay pushed the game’s original starting time from 7 p.m. to 8:25 p.m. The rain continued to fall throughout the night.
The first half started with Mark Francis’ squad dictating the pace, winning one-on-one's, and controlling possession.
However, the weather proved to be a huge factor as a long pass-intended ball from Wildcat junior Kyler Goins slipped through the gloves of redshirt junior goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet, giving Kansas State a 1-0 lead.
Despite Gavillet's blunder, the Jayhawks continued to dominate the half and were eventually rewarded with the equalizer. Sophomore forward and Israelian international Shira Elinav found the back of the net after a barrage of Kansas shots.
By halftime, Kansas had five corner kicks to K-State's two. The Jayhawks also ended the half with more shots than the Wildcats.
Fatigue set in for both teams during the second half. With many circumstances out of anyone's control, it was difficult for either team to find a rhythm.
Kansas was still able to pepper K-State in the shot category. Countless chances from the Jayhawks came from all angles of the field.
After regulation, the score was 1-1. The game then went into the golden-goal format with two 10-minute periods.
In the 99th minute of the match, K-State sophomore Caylee Thronhill netted home the remnants of a cross as the Sunflower Showdown went in their favor.
Despite the loss, Kansas ended the game with an impressive 19 shots on net.
The Jayhawks travel to Ames, Iowa to take on Big-12 opponents Iowa State on Sunday. Coverage starts at 1 p.m on ESPN+.