Kansas women’s basketball fell 80-68 to Oklahoma in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference Championship. Despite an early, strong offensive showing from Kansas, the Jayhawks could not keep up with the Sooners down the stretch.
Junior guard Zakiyah Franklin put Kansas on the board first with a quick two-point jumper, sparking an offensive surge for the Jayhawks. Kansas opened the game with an 11-0 run to take a 13-3 lead in the first three minutes.
The Sooners shot 4-for-15 from behind the arc in the quarter while the Jayhawks went just 1-for-3, allowing them to close the scoring gap. Junior forward Liz Scott nailed a deep three to cut Kansas’ lead to just 21-20 and end the quarter on an 8-0 run.
Three-point buckets continued to fall for Oklahoma, as another deep shot gave the Sooners their first lead of the game at 25-22 with 8:45 to play. Kansas’ offense struggled to regain its first-quarter momentum, scoring just 11 points on 2-for-9 shooting in the second quarter.
Sophomore guard Mia Vuksic’s three-pointers accounted for both of Kansas’ second-quarter field goals and all six of its first-half bench points. The Sooners completed a 19-4 run midway through the quarter, helping them take a 45-32 lead into halftime.
Kansas inched closer to Oklahoma in the third quarter, as sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti cut the game to just eight points with two free throws. The Jayhawks outscored the Sooners 17-15 in the third quarter behind two key threes from junior guard Holly Kersgieter.
Though the Jayhawks held Oklahoma to just 1-for-5 shooting from three in the third quarter, the Sooners dominated the paint to maintain their lead. They out-rebounded Kansas 13-9 in the quarter and 53-41 overall.
Franklin provided another offensive spark for Kansas with an and-one layup, putting Kansas within 11 to end the third quarter. The Jayhawks carried that momentum into the fourth, as senior guard Aniya Thomas cut Oklahoma’s lead to just six with a three.
But it wasn’t enough, as Kansas then went scoreless over the final five minutes of the quarter, going just 2-for-14 from the field to end the game. With their time in the Big 12 tournament coming to an end, the Jayhawks hope for an NCAA tournament bid on Selection Sunday.
Oklahoma moves on to play the winner of Baylor versus Oklahoma State in the semifinal round at noon on Saturday. Coverage is on ESPNU.