Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa–but Kansas men’s basketball didn’t come close to a Field of Dreams when shooting the ball on Saturday.
On a day when nothing went right for the Jayhawks, poor shooting highlighted the team’s misfortunes.
The Jayhawks went 17-for-44 from the field in Saturday’s 68-53 loss to Iowa State, with only 16 points coming from inside the paint compared to the Cyclones’ 36. Shooting from behind the arc shaped up to be an even bigger struggle for Kansas, going just 6-for-23 on three-point attempts.
Redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson was responsible for three three-pointers on his own, going on to lead the team with 26 points. No surprise, Wilson was the only positive in a rather brutal loss, with the second-highest Jayhawk scorer only producing eight points.
“He gets tired just like everyone else,” sophomore forward KJ Adams said of Wilson. “It’s hard for him to play that many minutes, try to score, and play defense on the other end, so let’s get with him. That offensive presence really helps him, so when he’s well-rested and doesn’t have to show those shots that we make him take, then I think we’ll be in better shape.”
Adams, going 3-for-6 from the field, said how important it is for Kansas to back up Wilson.
“We just got to help him and just take off a little bit of the load that he carries,” Adams said.
With the loss and Wilson’s performance, this isn’t the first (or second) time in Big 12 Conference play this season that Wilson carried the team in what resulted in a loss. Wilson produced a career-high 38 against Kansas State and scored 31 the following game against TCU.
“It’s typical, us playing poorly and Jalen trying to carry us,” head coach Bill Self said. “It’s not a formula for success with us.”
Outside of Wilson, the Jayhawks went 10-for-28 from the field.
“You guys have heard me say that we need balance from our starting five, and if one guy has to feel like he’s got to go do it all, it crashes the offense,” Self added.
The Jayhawks now look toward another tough Big 12 opponent for a Big Monday matchup against Texas. With the Longhorns shooting 48% on the season while exceeding expectations following the firing of head coach Chris Beard, matching their success will be a challenge for the Jayhawks.
“They got a really good team, and it’ll take a lot of effort on our part,” Self said. “They started the day on top of this league, and that’s after losing their head coach at some point during the season…I think their talent level is definitely top 10 without question, maybe even top five.”
Headed back to Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks hope to rebound off a short turnaround on Monday. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.