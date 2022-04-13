Kansas women's golf came into round two of the Bruzzy in eighth place, but after the second round, the Jayhawks fell back into 14th and couldn’t make up the ground on the final day.
Senior Pear Pooratanaopa led the Jayhawks throughout the tournament with three strong rounds of her own. Her first round included two birdies, but three bogeys and two double bogeys dropped her back to four over par after round one.
The senior followed up her first round with an impressive two over par second round. The round only included two bogeys en route to a score of 74. Led by two birdies and only three bogeys, Pooratanaopa shot one over par on the final day.
Pooratanaopa finished her tournament with a final score of seven over par, 18 strokes behind winner senior Sebrina Iqbal of TCU.
Super-senior Sera Tadokoro finished second for the Jayhawks team with a final score of 12 over par on the tournament. Tadokoro had a great start to her tournament with a first round score of two over par.
The first round included three birdies on the back nine holes, but a triple bogey on hole eight and two bogeys on the back nine pushed her score to two over par on the day. However, Tadokoro wasn’t as successful in her second round, shooting a score of 11 over par.
The super-senior had eight bogeys and two double bogeys in the second round which led to the rough score. Tadokoro, just like Poortanaopa, had her best score of the tournament in her final round.
Tadokoro shot a final round score of two under par, with three birdies and only two bogeys on the day. With the final round score of one under par, Tadokoro finished in 61st place with a final score of 12 over par for the tournament.
Senior Lauren Heinlein and freshman Johanna Ebner both finished in the top 70 as well. Heinlein finished in a tie for 62nd with a score of 13 over par and Ebner finished in a tie for 65th with a score of 14 over par.
Kansas is back in action on April 22-24 at the Big 12 Championship in Hockley, Texas.