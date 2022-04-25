Kansas women's golf came into the final round of the Big 12 Conference Championship in eighth place. After a strong final round, the Jayhawks jumped up a spot into seventh to pass the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Super senior Sera Tadokoro led the way for the Jayhawks, starting her tournament strong, shooting even par for the first round. Three birdies and only three bogeys helped pave the way for the good score.
Tadokoro couldn’t keep the strong early pace, as she shot six over par in the second round. The round included five bogeys and a double bogey on hole nine. Tadokoro finished her tournament by shooting a five over par in the final round.
In her final round, Tadokoro had five bogeys for a final tournament score of 11 over par and a tie for 15th place. Tadokoro finished nine strokes behind winner, senior Lianna Bailey of Oklahoma State.
Senior Pear Pooratanaopa also finished in the top 20, tying for 19th place. Pooratanaopa started her tournament slow, shooting seven over par in the first round. The round included four bogeys and two double bogeys.
The senior followed up her first round with a second round five over par, which included six bogeys. Pooratanaopa sat well outside the top 20 heading into her final round, but jumped up 12 spots on the leaderboard after shooting even par.
Three birdies in the final round helped propel Pooratanaopa to a final score of 12 over par on the tournament.
Seniors Lauren Heinlein and Abby Glynn finished inside the top 50 for the Jayhawks. Heinlein shot scores of six over, four over and five over for a final score of 15 over par.
Glynn shot scores of four over, six over and seven over for a final score of 17 over par on the tournament.
The Jayhawks fought hard in a Big 12 tournament that featured four teams ranked inside the top 25. Among those teams included the No. 22 Texas Tech Red Raiders, who the Jayhawks upset to finish their 2022 season on a high note.