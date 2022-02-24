Kansas men's golf started its first tournament of the spring in fifth place after the first day of The Prestige in Laquinta, California. The Jayhawks improved as the tournament went on and Kansas finished in third place with a team score of two over par on the final day.
Sophomore Luke Kluver led the way for Kansas and finished in the top-10 individual standings. Kluver started his tournament with an even-par first round after back-to-back birdies on the final two holes.
Following his even-par first round, Kluver shot over par in a stroke-play round for the first time all season, clocking a second-round score of seven over par. Heading into the third round, the sophomore sat outside of the top 10 in the individual standings.
With a final round score of three under par, Kluver climbed up 12 spots on the leaderboard into sixth place. He shot four over for the tournament, finishing seven strokes behind Texas Tech junior Ludvig Aberg.
Senior Callum Bruce finished second for Kansas and tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard, with a final score of six over par. Bruce started his tournament slowly with final scores of two over and one over in the first two rounds.
The senior turned in a final score of three under in the final round of the tournament, slingshotting him up nine spots on the leaderboard.
Sophomore Davis Cooper wasn’t able to keep up his strong start to the tournament. After starting the tournament even par, he followed up the next two rounds with scores of 13 over and three over par. However, senior Harry Hillier helped pick up the slack.
Hillier helped Kansas into a top-three finish, tying for 16th on the individual leaderboard. Hillier turned in final scores of 77, 70 and 74, capping off his first tournament of the spring with a total score of eight over for the tournament.
With three players finishing in the top 20, Kansas pushed past a stacked field. The tournament featured six top 25 ranked teams, three of which are ranked in the top 10. Despite the tough competition, the No. 14 Jayhawks still had a strong tournament to open the season.
Kansas looks to build upon its early success in the spring season March 7 at the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon.