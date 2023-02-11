Kansas produced its best defensive game since the Dec. 22 win over Harvard, holding the Oklahoma Sooners to just 55 points on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Head coach Bill Self said that the defensive end is what can take the Jayhawks to their full potential.
“It has to be [important] for us to be good. We’re not good enough offensively to carry the load when other teams are playing.” Self said. “Most of my better teams have been really good on that end, making other teams play bad.”
The Jayhawks made life hard for the Sooners offensively. Oklahoma finished the game with 24 turnovers, their worst performance in that category of the season.
The Jayhawks’ answer to why they were so impactful defensively was simple.
“We guarded,” redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. said. That’s been our emphasis all week since the practice before Texas.”
The defensive side of the ball saved the Jayhawks from falling behind to start the game. With less than 12 minutes left in the first half, the Jayhawks only had four points on the board. However, they were only down six points at that point.
“You look up, and you’re pissed because you’re down [six] at the 12-minute mark, but they only scored [10] points, so it wasn’t like our defense was bad,” Self said.
Self sees Saturday’s defensive performance as a building block for the rest of the year.
“To win in this league, against these defenses, you’re not going to play good all the time,” Self said. “You’ve got to make sure that they play worse than you.”
Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. brought lots to the table defensively, including two defensive rebounds.
The Jayhawks switched one through five defensively, leaving Udeh on an island with quicker, smaller guards. However, he held his ground on numerous occasions throughout the game.
“When you switch as often as we do… The problem is ‘can we guard Groves when he rolls down and Sherfield when the big guy switched on him?’” Self said. “For the most part we did a good job of that.”
The Sooners didn’t have a player score more than 14 points and held senior guard Grant Sherfield to just 10 points. In the team's first meeting this season, Sherfield went off for 25 points.
Along with Udeh, redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson had a solid defensive game individually as well, recording five steals.
The Jayhawks look to ride their defensive momentum into their next Big 12 Conference game when they take on Oklahoma State at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.