After the loss against USF, Kansas failed to get a win in their first doubleheader of the tournament, losing in a nailbiter 2-1 against Army and being shut out by USC-Upstate, 3-0.
The first game against Army started out with a quiet top of the first inning from the Jayhawks, followed by a bases-loaded scare from Army until freshman right-handed pitcher Lizzy Ludwig threw a strikeout and forced a groundout to end the inning still tied at 0.
Then, after a quick second inning and the top of the third inning, Ludwig allowed two unearned runs after senior shortstop Haleigh Harper's error, scoring senior second baseman Angelina Bebek. After a hit from senior left fielder Kaci Donaldson, freshman first baseman Taylor Brown reached home.
The Jayhawks finally got some offense started in the sixth inning when freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh tripled with one out on the board. Limbaugh came home the next at-bat when senior catcher Lyric Moore hit a sacrifice fly-out to make the game 2-1, which remained the case after sophomore utility player Olivia Bruno grounded out to end the inning.
In a last-ditch attempt to scrape level with Army, the Jayhawks started off the top of the seventh inning with a single from senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson. Freshman right fielder Aynslee Linduff reached first on an error from Army’s sophomore third baseman Julia Farris. After freshman pinch hitter Emma Tatum reached first on a fielder’s choice, junior pinch hitter Addison Purvis got the bases loaded after she was hit by a pitch. But freshman closer Breanna Izzo was able to get out of the inning with a save, finishing the game 2-1.
The pitching duel between Ludwig and sophomore right-handed pitcher Olivia Farris came down to an error that allowed two unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning. Both pitchers allowed four hits on the day and had one strikeout each, with Farris walking one.
The 1:00 game against USC-Upstate started relatively quiet in the first three innings, with only three hits being allowed from either side in that time.
However, that changed very quickly in the top of the fourth inning, with USC-Upstate’s senior designated player Peyton Darnell slamming a home run to left-center field to start the inning. More runs would come from junior catcher Casey Goguts, who reached home after a wild pitch from Purvis, and sophomore utility player Alanna Deal hitting a single to score sophomore utility player Denver Lauer.
Those would be the only runs scored in the game as junior right-handed pitcher Alyssa Kelly pitched a complete game against the Jayhawks to earn her tenth win of the season. She had three strikeouts, and two walks, only allowing three hits, none of which resulted in extra bases.
The Jayhawks have another doubleheader tomorrow against Northern Illinois and Rhode Island to finish the South Florida Tournament. The first game is at 10:30 a.m., and the second is at 3:30 p.m.