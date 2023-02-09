Kansas men's basketball's 68-53 loss to Iowa State this past weekend featured the Jayhawks' second-worst scoring output of the year, turning the ball over 20 times.
Following the trip back from Ames, Kansas coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks met immediately after getting home.
“I didn’t meet with our team about technical things that happened in Ames… I didn’t watch the tape,” Self said. "I met with them more about team things, culture-type things… We were probably at a phase where we probably needed to talk some things out… It wasn’t about X’s and O’s, though.”
After the meeting, the Jayhawks picked up a big-time win over No. 5 Texas at Allen Fieldhouse two days later. Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. knew the meeting was necessary.
“That was good for us,” McCullar said. “I knew Coach was going to get us together at some point, and usually, we go home right after [road games], but he called a meeting. We just had a talk. Pretty much coach talked with us, and we talked back.”
The urgency shown to have the meeting immediately after the trip had a lot to do with the fact that Kansas' next game was in two days, but also because of some things that couldn't wait after the loss to the Cyclones.
“I think it was the short turnaround, and also just we needed to have a talk and kind of figure out how this team can be most successful and be in a position to win on a night-in, night-out basis,” McCullar said.
After the team talk, the Jayhawks put on one of their best offensive performances of the season, scoring 88 points while just having eight scholarship players available. The performance also saw redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson registering his lowest scoring performance of the year. His two-point showing was the first time he hadn’t scored in double figures on the year.
While Wilson’s role this season has been to score in bunches, other players may have discovered more about their role before the win versus Texas during the meeting.
“There’s no hesitation on what expectations are and what everyone’s role is based on where they are at with this particular team at this time,” Self said.
The Jayhawks now control their own destiny to clinch at least a share of the Big 12 Conference title. They look to keep everyone refined in their roles as they prepare for Oklahoma in Norman on Saturday.
Tipoff is slated for noon on CBS.