Former Kansas men's basketball guards Devonte' Graham, Kelly Oubre and Ben McLemore are changing NBA teams for the 2021-22 season. They all got free-agent deals in the first days following the opening of the NBA's free agency period that began last week.
Graham, formally with the Charlotte Hornets, agreed to a four-year/$47 million contract with the Hornets before getting dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of a sign-and-trade deal for a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick. He will now team up with former No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson and try to continue the rebuild in New Orleans under new head coach Willie Green.
In New Orleans, Graham is poised to have a bigger role after the Pelicans traded point guard Lonzo Ball to Chicago. After a much improved 2019-20 season that saw him getting endorsements from LeBron James to get the most improved player of the year award, the Hornets drafted LaMelo Ball to take Graham's playing time. Ball ended up winning the NBA's rookie of the year award for himself, and the Hornets decided to move on from Graham.
In 55 games last season, Graham averaged 14.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists on 37.7% from the field. In four years at KU from 2014-2018, Graham appeared in 142 games, named a Consensus All-American, a two-time All-Big 12 selection, among a variety of other accolades he received while in Lawrence.
Oubre signed a 2-year/$26 million deal with the Graham's former team, Charlotte. Oubre played last year with the Golden State Warriors, but failed to get resigned by them, making him a free agent. Oubre started 50 of 55 games he appeared in last season and averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds and 1.3 assists on an underwhelming Warriors team.
Entering his eighth NBA season, Oubre will now be on his fourth team. In one season in Lawrence, Oubre started in 27 games, scoring 9.3 points, and averaging five rebounds with a lockdown defensive presence earning himself Big 12 All-Freshman team awards.
McLemore will now play for his sixth NBA team after agreeing to a veteran minimum (one-year/$2.39 million) deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. Last season, McLemore played on the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers in 53 games averaging 7.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists off the bench for both teams.
McLemore, who only played one season at KU in 2012-13, was also named a Consensus All-American, a 2012-13 All-Big 12 member, and all-freshman.
Markieff Morris is also set to finalize a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. After playing for the Los Angeles Lakers the last two seasons in which he averaged 6.7 points in 2020-2021, Morris will now head down to Southern Florida and look to provide crucial minutes for an up and coming Heat team.