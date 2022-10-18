As the NBA season begins Tuesday, you’re sure to be able to find former Jayhawks while tuning in throughout the year.
This list looks at guys from center Joel Embiid, who had a limited one-and-done career at Kansas, to guards Devonte’ Graham and Ochai Agbaji, who had storied, four year college careers.
Joel Embiid (76ers): 2013-2014
Embiid has established himself as one of the top centers in the NBA, averaging just above 30 points per game last season. He finished 2nd in MVP voting behind Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic in the 2022 season.
This season will be Embiid’s first full year with former MVP James Harden, which likely means that Embiid’s stats could go down, but adding a co-star like Harden could help the 76ers reach new heights when it comes down to a playoff race.
Andrew Wiggins: (Warriors) 2013-2014
Wiggins, who played in the same season as Embiid as a one and done for Kansas, had a breakout year for Golden State this past season. He was able to find his niche on the NBA champions, and was essential in them winning the title. He used last year’s production to sign a four year, $109 million contract.
Devonte’ Graham (Pelicans) 2014-2018
Graham had a bit of a drop off in his first year with New Orleans last season. He was still able to average a solid 11.9 points per game, but will look for more this year. His biggest highlight last year was a 61-foot game winner against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Knicks) 2014-2018
After a big summer for the Ukrainian national team, Mykhailiuk looks to find his place on the New York Knicks after getting just 12.8 minutes per game for the Raptors last season.
Marcus Morris: (Clippers) 2008-2011
Morris started all 54 games he played in for the Clippers last season. Entering his 16th season in the league, he is tied with his twin brother for the Jayhawk with the most experience in the NBA.
He averaged 15 points per game last season.
Markieff Morris: (Nets) 2008-2011
Morris had his 2021-2022 campaign riddled by a neck injury suffered during an altercation with Nikola Jokic early in the season. This year could be a make or break year to see if he can continue to be effective in the NBA.
Kelly Oubre Jr: (Hornets) 2014-2015
Oubre averaged 15 points per game for the Hornets as he established himself as one of the best 6th man presences in the league. With a deep back court including Lamelo Ball and Terry Rozier for Charlotte, expect Oubre to try and continue to shine in his role off the bench.
Udoka Azubuike: (Jazz) 2016-2020
Azubuike, now joined by former teammate Agbaji, will likely see more playing time with the exit of Rudy Gobert, who started in front of him at center.
Ochai Agbaji: (Jazz) 2018-2022
Fresh off of a national championship, Agbaji will get plenty of chances to shine in Utah after being traded from Cleveland.
Christan Braun: (Nuggets) 2019-2022
Also fresh off the national championship, Braun hopes to find a role on the Nuggets alongside reigning MVP Jokic.