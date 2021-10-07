Former Kansas men’s basketball player Andrew Wiggins told reporters on Monday that he will be fully vaccinated before the NBA season kicks off. His unvaccinated status was a major off the court issue as Wiggins was one of the few players left in the league not to get vaccinated.
Wiggins elaborated earlier this week that his decision to get the vaccine felt “forced,” or else he wasn’t going to be able to play basketball. Being able to play was Wiggins’ biggest reason to get vaccinated. If he continued to choose not to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Wiggins wouldn’t be able to play at most stadium locations.
Wiggins officially received one dose, which will allow him not to miss any more practices nor team meetings and expects to be fully vaccinated before Golden State’s opening game on Oct. 19th.
Beginning Oct. 13th, all Warriors players must prove that they are vaccinated and aren’t sick before entering the stadium. The only exceptions are medical and religious reasons.
In other news, former Kansas men’s basketball player Frank Mason III has been granted the opportunity to play for the Lakers. Los Angeles plans to sign Mason due to their open spot on its 20-man preseason roster. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter), the signing was classified as a training camp contract. In other words, it’ll be non-guaranteed.
Mason has bounced around the NBA after being the 34th overall pick in the 2017 draft. Mason was previously signed by the Philadelphia 76ers last December on an exhibit 10 contract. Mason has also played for the Kings, Bucks and Magic.
Mason will have an excellent chance to improve his game, surrounded by a winning culture and a team filled with champions and veteran leadership such as superstar Lebron James.