Former Kansas men’s basketball star point guard Devonte’ Graham tallied a season-high 30 points in the Charlotte Hornets eventual overtime loss against the Phoenix Suns Sunday night.
However, without Graham, there probably wouldn’t have been an extra period.
With around 30 seconds to play, Graham pulled up from beyond the arc over a lengthy Phoenix center Deandre Ayton and drilled his sixth three pointer of the contest to tie the game at 90-90.
Suns shooting guard Devin Booker then missed a shot on the other end. Graham had one last chance to end it, but missed the three, sending the game into overtime.
Graham scored five of the Hornets seven points in the overtime period, but Charlotte ultimately fell short 101-97. Booker led all scorers with 35 points, just ahead of Graham. The former Jayhawk also finished with three assists.
After an impressive performance from Graham last season, where many NBA players thought Graham was snubbed as the most improved player, the Hornets went ahead and drafted point guard LaMelo Ball.
Ball started the season on the bench but found his way into the starting lineup beside Graham. However, Ball is now injured and Graham will have to take on an even larger role in the offense, similar to last season.
This could help Graham in the long run, since he will be a free agent after this next season. With the promise he’s shown so far in the league, he’ll likely get paid the big bucks.
The Hornets are also likely to be an NBA playoff team, as they sit first in the Southeast Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference at 23-22.
Graham and the Hornets will return to action on Tuesday, March 30, against the Washington Wizards.