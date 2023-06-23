After months of waiting, Kansas men’s basketball fans can now confidently add two more NBA jerseys to their Jayhawks in the NBA collections.
Kansas men’s basketball saw two of its squad have their names read from Barclays Center in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, highlighted by the selection of freshman guard Gradey Dick at No. 13 overall by the Toronto Raptors.
With his selection, Dick became the 36th first-round pick in program history while head coach Bill Self became the sixth college men’s coach with 20 first-rounders in the modern draft era.
“I was obviously very happy for Gradey,” Self said. “I think that’s a very good fit for him and Toronto.”
In his lone year with Kansas, Dick averaged 14.1 points per game on 44% total shooting, but his specialty in the crimson and blue came from downtown with 40% shooting from behind the arc.
Dick’s skillset could very well be a the missing puzzle piece for a Raptors offense in dire need of a pure shooter following a season that saw them ranked in the bottom five of the NBA across field goal percentage (45.9%) and three-point percentage (33.5%).
Along with his sharpshooting, Self acknowledged the other ways Dick can impact a Raptors squad that’s looking to rebound after last season’s play-in loss with a new head coach in Darko Rajaković.
“He makes shots, that what he really does…” Self said. “...He’s a good mover without the basketball, he’s a very, very sneaky rebounder. He’s good at transition, a good finisher, and can certainly finish up above the rim.”
Self also added that he Dick can always improve offensively, including with ball handling and “making plays on his own,” but still went on to drive home the main point: “Offensively, he’s pretty damn good.”
Also in the building at the draft was veteran teammate and redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson, selected No. 51 overall by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round.
Wilson’s NBA future doesn’t come as a shock following a final season that essentially cemented a future in the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse. The Denton, Texas, native exploded in his final season with the Jayhawks to average 20.1 points per game on 43% shooting, finding himself as the Big 12 Player of the Year and a Naismith Player of the Year finalist one year after becoming a national champion.
“Even though he didn’t get drafted where I’m sure he hoped he would, the bottom line is all about fits at that point once you get midway in the second round,” Self said. “I know that his representation feels like it’s a really good fit, and Brooklyn was excited to get him, so I’m happy with that and I certainly think he’ll have a heck of a chance to be a part of their roster.”
Wilson’s selection puts the All-American on a squad captained by another former Jayhawk in Jacque Vaughn. After taking the reigns following Steve Nash’s firing after the team started 2-5 coming off of a first-round playoff sweep the year before, Vaughn now heads into his first full season as the Nets’ head coach.
“I told Jalen’s family, ‘We got a Jayhawk as the head coach,’” Self said. “It won’t mean anything as far as making the team or anything, but certainly it can mean something as far as getting a little bit of an inside track on what he needs to do.”
The path to the draft wasn’t as linear for Wilson compared to Dick’s, however.
“Gradey is a guy that had immediate success and was able to capitalize off being here for one year,” Self said. “[Wilson] didn’t have that same footprint for success. He had to fight through a season-ending injury, had to fight through a very mediocre COVID year, and then become a key player on arguably two of the best teams Kansas has had in recent memory.”
“Jalen had to play at an All-American level for us to have a chance to have a great team this year, and he did,” Self added.
Dick and Wilson might have had two completely different paths in their time as Jayhawks, but nonetheless, Self had no issues expressing how proud he is of his now former players.
“I’m extremely proud of both of them. Proud of the grind and the competitiveness and the discipline over time to put themselves in this position,” Self said.