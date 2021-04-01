Former Jayhawk center Joel Embiid is expected to be back in the Philadelphia 76ers lineup Saturday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Embiid will return following a nine-game absence due to a bone bruise injury he suffered earlier this month.
Embiid was lucky to escape a serious injury after hyperextending his knee in the Sixers victory over the Washington Wizards on March 12. He was down on the ground for several minutes after his body weight landed on his leg. He eventually was able to walk off the court under his own powers after being on the ground for several minutes.
Embiid will now resume his MVP front-running season. Averaging 29.9 points per game and 11.5 rebounds, Embiid will be back to competing for the elusive award with other frontrunners Nikola Jokic and James Harden.
He is looking to become the first Jayhawk to win the award since Wilt Chamberlain won his fourth MVP in the 1967-68 season.