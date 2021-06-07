The first round of the NBA playoffs concluded Sunday, and former Kansas men's basketball players had large impacts in the opening round.
Markieff Morris - Los Angles Lakers
The first of the two Morris brothers in the playoffs didn’t have the impact for the Lakers that some would have hoped for against the Phoenix Suns. Morris didn’t play in games one and three but did start game five in place of Anthony Davis.
Morris only tallied nine points in the entire series along with only three rebounds throughout his four games played. Morris played a total of 37:18 throughout the series as the Lakers were eliminated by the Suns in six games.
Marcus Morris - Los Angles Clippers
The second Morris brother, however, had a large impact in the Clippers’ matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. Morris started every game of the seven-game series while averaging 15.7 points per game and four rebounds per game.
The breakout performance from Morris came in the crucial game seven where he scored 23 points, grabbed five rebounds, and two assists en route to the series-clinching win to see the Clippers through to the Western Conference Semi-Finals. Morris also drained seven three-point shots along with a .778 shooting percentage from three.
Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
The star of the first round was Embiid. The 76ers clinched their first-round matchup in five games against the Washington Wizards. Despite not playing in game five due to an ankle injury, Embiid made his presence felt in the first four games.
Embiid scored 30 points in game one, 22 in game two, and a series-high 36 in game three. Although he only played 11 minutes in game four, he still had eight points and six rebounds before leaving the game. Embiid also shot 24-27 from the free-throw line in the series for an outstanding .888 shooting percentage.
Throughout the series, Embiid averaged 24 points per game, 6.75 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.