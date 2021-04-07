Former Jayhawk guard Ben McLemore has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Tuesday afternoon. The deal will place McLemore on the Lakers for the remainder of the season.
McLemore cleared waivers Monday afternoon after being released from the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Lakers had to beat out a couple of other teams to land the former Jayhawk.
McLemore's release by the Rockets came as a shock for Rockets and Jayhawks fans alike, as he played over 100 games with the team, including 27 starts in two seasons. This season he averaged 7.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.
Redshirting his first year in Lawrence due to being deemed ineligible by the NCAA, McLemore showed his worthiness in 2013. That season, he earned an All-Big 12 selection, was named a consensus second-team All-American and was named a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award.
McLemore averaged 15.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists on Bill Self's Big 12 championship squad. He declared for the draft soon after the sweet sixteen overtime loss to Michigan and was drafted seventh overall.
The Lakers will be McLemore's fourth NBA team, including two stints with the Sacramento Kings, who drafted him in 2013.