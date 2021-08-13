The NBA Summer League is in full swing, with multiple Jayhawks vying for the opportunity to be on an NBA roster when the regular season begins. Here are four former Jayhawks who have made noise so far.
Udoka Azubuike - Utah Jazz
Azubuike has played five total Summer League games so far and has been a standout after getting limited opportunities with the Jazz last year.
Through his five games, Azubuike is averaging 12 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game, and 3.2 blocks per game, while shooting an outstanding .848 from the field and has only missed a total of five shots. Azubuike is looking to grab a roster spot after an injury-plagued 2020-21 season that only saw him average 3.8 minutes per game.
Marcus Garrett - Miami Heat
After going undrafted in the NBA Draft last month, Garret signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat and has made a strong case to make Miami’s roster.
Through his two games played, Garrett is averaging 10.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, 2.5 assists per game, and has nabbed 10 steals, including six in his first appearance for the Heat. Garrett isn’t guaranteed anything due to the Exhibit 10 contract but has a chance at grabbing a two-way deal if the Heat decides to offer him one.
Malik Newman - Utah Jazz/San Antonio Spurs
Newman began the summer playing for the Jazz but eventually moved to the Spurs. Despite the move, Newman has been impressive.
Through his five games played with both squads, Newman is averaging just over 11 points per game and 3.25 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field. Newman has not played in the NBA since early 2020 and is looking for another shot to make it in the league.
Devon Dotson - Chicago Bulls
Dotson’s opportunities were few and far between with the Bulls last year, spending most of his time in the G-League or on the bench. Dotson is vying for his chance to have a bigger role with the Bulls, and his play is helping his case.
Although he’s only played two games, Dotson impressed in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans, putting up 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. With an injury to the Bulls’ Coby White, Dotson has a chance to become a crucial bench player for Chicago.