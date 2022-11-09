Former Kansas men's basketball player Jacque Vaughn is back as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after the team parted ways with Steve Nash on Nov. 1.
The former two-time All-American at Kansas had been the interim head coach since Nash’s dismissal, but today the interim tag was taken off.
Vaughn had stepped in for the Nets before, most notably during the 2020 season when they parted ways with Kenny Atkinson, where he coached in 14 games. He was Atkinson’s top assistant in Brooklyn since the start of the 2016-2017 season.
Before coming to Brooklyn, he was the head coach of the Orlando Magic but had a rough 58-158 tenure. In between his time in Orlando and Brooklyn, he served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs, where he ended his playing career and started his assistant coaching career.
The Nets currently sit at 4-7 and only managed to get the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs last year. With players with the stature of former MVP Kevin Durant and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, the Nets organization and Nash mutually agreed to part ways.
Vaughn had appeared on a few head coaching lists in previous offseasons, most notably the New Orleans Pelicans, but decided to withdraw his name due to wanting to be close with his two teenage sons.
The Nets are 2-2 since Vaughn stepped into the interim role. They’ll look for Vaughn to get more out of the star-studded team starting tonight when they play the New York Knicks at 6:30 on ESPN.