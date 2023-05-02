Former Jayhawk center Joel Embiid took home the National Basketball Association's Most Valuable Player honors for the 2023 season, the league announced on Tuesday evening. Embiid led the league with 33.1 points per game and added 10.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.
The former Kansas standout took home the MVP after finishing as the runner-up in the past two seasons. Embiid becomes the second Jayhawk to win the award, with Wilt Chamberlain taking home the MVP four times in his career. The MVP joins a list of accolades for Embiid that includes six All-Star and four All-NBA selections.
Embiid and his 76ers are in the midst of a playoff run, holding a 1-0 advantage over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. However, Embiid did not play in game one and is considered doubtful for game two due to a knee injury.
In his one season at Kansas during the 2013-2014 school year, Embiid averaged 11.2 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Embiid won the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was an All-Big 12 Second Team member before being drafted 3rd overall by the 76ers.