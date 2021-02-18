Former KU men’s basketball forward Marcus Morris has gotten more and more comfortable with the Los Angeles Clippers, becoming a key player off the bench.
The Clippers acquired Morris via trade midway through last season. On Feb. 15 he made his first start of the season against the Miami Heat, and posted 32 points while draining six 3-pointers.
In 21 games, Morris is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds this season. He is shooting 45% from the field, and more notably is tied for the NBA lead in 3-point percentage at 50%. Morris added a second start on Wednesday night, but he has embraced his role as an aggressive scorer off the bench for the Clippers this season.
In a postgame press conference after his 32-point outing, Morris spoke on his growth and stepping into his role for the team.
“Last year I felt like I was a lot of times in no man’s land, I couldn’t really put a finger on my role,” Morris said. “This year I’m coming out to be aggressive, coming out to bring energy, shoot the ball.”
Morris has done just that, and he’s doing it at a high rate. His career in the NBA has not been picture perfect, as Morris has now played on six different teams. In 2015, he was traded from the Phoenix Suns in the aftermath of an aggravated assault case with his twin brother and former Jayhawk Markieff Morris.
The twins were found not guilty of charges, but it was still enough to get them both dealt from their former teams. Morris is now hopeful that he can find a new identity for the Clippers and be just the kind of role player they need for a championship-caliber team.
The Los Angeles Clippers are 21-9, which currently sits at 3rd place in the Western Conference. Marcus Morris will look to build off his most efficient scoring season to date.