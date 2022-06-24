It’s official– Two key assets to the 2021-22 National Champion Jayhawks are officially headed to the NBA.
For the first time since 2014 with Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins, Kansas had two players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday, with senior guard Ochai Agbaji selected at No. 14 by the Cleveland Cavaliers and junior guard Christian Braun selected at No. 21 by the Denver Nuggets.
No better person or player in our *humble* opinion...With the 14th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the @cavs select @youngoch #RockChalk x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/bfpR27sEZF— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 24, 2022
CB TO DENVERWith the 21st pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the @nuggets select @Ballin25Braun #RockChalk x #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/o6BRoWJNvR— Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 24, 2022
Agbaji and Braun became the 26th and 27th Jayhawks drafted under Coach Bill Self.
“It couldn’t have gone any better than what it did,” Self said following Braun’s selection. “It’s been a pretty good night for anybody that supports Kansas basketball.”
Agbaji now enters the NBA after being one of the most decorated Jayhawks in the program’s history. In his senior season, Agbaji was named the unanimous Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and Final Four Most Oustanding Player, recipient of the Danny Manning Award, and earned Consensus All-America First Team honors.
For the 2021-22 season, Agbaji averaged 18.8 points per game while shooting 47.5-percent from the field with 40.9-percent in three-point range. Agbaji also shot 74.3-percent from the line and averaged 5.1 rebounds per game.
Braun was another force during Kansas’s historic season, averaging 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Braun was a member of the NCAA Tournament All-Midwest Team, Big 12 All-Tournament Team, and All-Big 12 Second Team in his junior season.
At the end of the night, some Jayhawks still had question marks on their future career plans. Both senior forward David McCormack and super-senior guard Remy Martin went undrafted, two players that had massive impacts in the tournament.