In 2014, Cleveland Cavaliers first-round pick and former Jayhawk Andrew Wiggins was involved in a preseason trade before ever playing a regular season game for the team.
Déjà vu: In 2022, guard Ochai Agbaji has now been traded from the Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz before playing a regular season game for the team.
The deal was announced Thursday afternoon:
Agbaji was selected 14th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, picked in the same round as teammate Christian Braun.
Agbaji was just one of the pieces in Thursday’s blockbuster deal, with the Jazz also acquiring forward Lauri Markkanen, guard Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027, and 2029), and two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028 for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.
In a sign-and-trade, Sexton then signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Jazz.
Though Agbaji’s time as a Cavalier was incredibly short-lived, he’ll at least have one familiar face with his new team, former teammate center Udoka Azubuike. Agbaji played alongside the former Jayhawk for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
In his final year at Kansas, Agbaji put up historic numbers in the crimson and blue, averaging 18.8 points per game while shooting 47.5-percent from the field with 40.9-percent in three-point range. As he wrapped up his time as a Jayhawk, he was named the unanimous Big 12 Conference Player of the Year and earned both the Danny Manning Award and consensus All-America First Team Honors. In the midst of the team’s 2022 national championship run, Agbaji was also named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player.