On this date, March 2, 1962, Kansas basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain set a seemingly unbreakable NBA record by scoring 100 points in a regular season game.
Shooting 36-for-63 from the field and 28-of-32 from the free throw line, Chamberlain led his Philadelphia Warriors team to a 169-147 victory over the New York Knicks.
The only witnesses to the feat were the 4,124 in attendance at Hersheypark Arena in Hershey, PA. There is no game footage of the event and the only known recorded aspect are audio recordings of the final quarter.
At halftime, Chamberlain had 41 points, which was not that big of a deal for him. Despite constantly getting triple and quadruple teamed by Knicks defenders, Chamberlain scored 28 points in the third quarter. The Warriors knew that the feat of 100 points was in sight.
The fourth quarter was spent mostly getting Wilt the ball. The sleepy crowd was now heavily invested in the blowout game, chanting "Give it to Wilt! Give it to Wilt!" each time the Warriors had the ball.
The Knicks, hoping for 100 points not to be scored on them, started to intentionally foul other Warriors players and played slowly when they had the ball. Warriors head coach Frank McGuire was not having that and pulled his starting lineup (except Wilt) to foul New York and get the ball back.
Scoring his 98th point with 1:19 remaining, the Warriors got a defensive stop and set Wilt up with a chance to score his 100th point.
Setting up in the post, Wilt missed the shot, only to have the ball rebounded by teammate Ted Luckenbill, who passed the ball back to Wilt, who missed again. Luckenbill got the rebound once again, passed up on an easy layup and lofted a high pass to Chamberlain, who scored with 46 seconds remaining to put in his 100th point.
A record that still remains today was completed by the former Jayhawk. Chamberlain ended up averaging 50.4 points per game that season, also an NBA record.
During two seasons in Lawrence, under head coach Dick Harp, Chamberlain averaged 29.9 points per game in 48 career games. Unfortunately, blocks were not a recorded stat at the time, but some people think he would have been the all-time basketball blocks leader, as a 7-foot-1-inch height was unheard of in 1950s basketball.