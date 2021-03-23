Amidst all the attention surrounding the NCAA Tournament, the NBA season still rolls on.

As Kansas men's basketball center and Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid remains out due to a hyperextended left knee and bone bruise, Jayhawks in the NBA fans are forced to look elsewhere for some action post all-star break.

Wiggins drops 40, topping great start to 2nd-half

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points in Friday night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. He also recorded eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

3/19/21Andrew Wiggins vs Grizzlies (34 min)40 points (14-24 FG) (6 3’s) (6-9 FT)8 rebounds 4 assists 4 steals pic.twitter.com/X5hOqqleIy — Jayhawks In The NBA (@NBA_Jayhawks) March 20, 2021

Wiggins has been on a tear in the six games post-all star break. Averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals, Wiggins has entered his name into the race for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.

Devontae Graham sees role expand after LaMelo Ball goes down for the season

Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte' Graham is back in the starting lineup after rookie guard LaMelo Ball's season ending wrist injury.

Graham has taken full advantage of his expanded role, passing Frank Kaminsky and Matt Carroll for the ninth most three-pointers made in Hornets history.

ICYMI, @Devonte4Graham moved to 9th place in three-pointers made in franchise history 👌👌👌#AllFly pic.twitter.com/23zNkcLuC1 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) March 21, 2021

After missing seven games due to a knee injury, Graham has averaged 10.9 points and 3.4 assists in his next seven contests.

Svi fitting in with new team

Since being traded from the Detroit Pistons on March 12, former Jayhawk Svi Mykhailiuk has fit in nicely with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his first three games, Svi has averaged 8.3 points, highlighted by 15-point performance on Sunday against the Houston Rockets.