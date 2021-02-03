Seven weeks through the NBA season, we’ve seen a number of former Kansas men's basketball stars make their mark in the professional ranks.
Here at the University Daily Kansan, we decided to rank the performances of each former Jayhawk thus far.
#1 Joel Embiid - Center - Philadelphia 76ers
We have been waiting for an MVP contending season out of Joel Embiid since he entered the NBA in 2014. This year we finally have it.
The former No. 3 overall pick is averaging a double-double with 28.3 points per game and 11.1 rebounds. Embiid has not only established himself to be a top five big man in the league, but a top five overall player. Embiid is in pursuit of his fourth consecutive all-star appearance and was an easy choice as the NBA’s top former Jayhawk.
Statistics: 28.3 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals in 16 games played.
https://twitter.com/sixers/status/1355534987240431622?s=20
#2 Andrew Wiggins - Small Forward - Golden State Warriors
When Andrew Wiggins was traded to the Golden State Warriors last year, nobody knew what role he would have on the already loaded team. However, after Klay Thompson suffered a torn achilles during the preseason, Wiggins immediately emerged as the Warriors No. 2 option.
Wiggins has thrived in Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s system, averaging 17.9 points per game, including a 23 point, six rebound performance against his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves on Jan. 25.
With an additional strong defensive presence, Wiggins lands at No. 2 on our list.
Statistics: 17.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 0.6 steals in 20 games played.
https://twitter.com/NBA_Jayhawks/status/1354149626673328131?s=20
#3 Devonte’ Graham - Point Guard - Charlotte Hornets
Devonte' Graham has remained unfazed by recent slights, which include his notable snub as a finalist for last season’s Most Improved Player award and the Hornets decision to draft fellow point guard LaMelo Ball at No. 3 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Starting in every game for Charlotte this season, Graham has been a consistent playmaker. Last night, Graham had a solid game with 24 points and took over late in the game to beat the Miami Heat.
He continues to stand alone as the best guard to come out of KU, landing at No. 3 in our power rankings.
Statistics: 14.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 21 games played.
https://twitter.com/NBA_Jayhawks/status/1356454392791257090?s=20
#4 Kelly Oubre Jr. - Small Forward - Golden State Warriors
Joining Wiggins as the second new Jayhawk addition for the Golden State Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a solid scoring contributor to this Warriors roster.
Averaging 12 points per game, Oubre fits in perfectly with the Warriors’ fast-paced offense, driving strong to the basket and occasionally dunking over multiple defenders, landing at No. 4 on our list.
Statistics: 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in 20 games played.
https://twitter.com/NBCSWarriors/status/1355721227395067909?s=20
#5 Marcus Morris Sr. - Power Forward - Los Angeles Clippers
For the first time in the past three seasons, Marcus Morris is coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers.
Whether it’s due to a knee injury or the change in leadership with new Clippers coach Tyronn Lue at the helm, Morris has been limited in his playing time, averaging 23.6 minutes per game.
Still averaging 11.3 points, Morris may no longer be in his prime but with solid contributions on a contending team, he still makes the Top-5 of our list.
Statistics: 11.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game in 12 games played.
#6 Josh Jackson - Shooting Guard/Small Forward - Detroit Pistons
After spending the beginning of his career unable to find a consistent role, Josh Jackson may have finally found his home in Detroit.
Jackson, now playing for his third team in the last four seasons, has started six of 18 games for the Pistons this year.
He is putting up good scoring numbers with 10.9 points per game and enjoying somewhat of a career renaissance.
Statistics: 10.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in 18 games played.
https://twitter.com/AintNoSeatsPod/status/1343774624631422978?s=20
#7 Markieff Morris - Power Forward - Los Angeles Lakers
After winning a championship with the Lakers last season, Markieff Morris has seen his minutes decrease heavily during the 2020-21 season.
Averaging a career-low 4.3 points per game, Morris hasn’t scored in double figures since his 11-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 13.
Morris may be a popular name in trade talks with the NBA trade deadline approaching, as his numbers decrease during his 10th season in the league.
Morris’ contributions to the Lakers’ 2020 NBA championship keeps him at our No. 7 spot.
Statistics: 4.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.9 assist, 0.1 steals, 0.3 blocks per game in 19 games played.
#8 Ben McLemore - Shooting Guard/Small Forward - Houston Rockets
Similar to Markieff Morris, Ben McLemore is also seeing his role decrease as a member of the Houston Rockets.
McLemore’s playing time has been limited since the Rockets acquired Victor Oladipo mid-season. He is another player who may be moved at the NBA’s trade deadline.
Statistics: 7.2 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.5 steals in 12 games played.
#9 Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk - Small Forward - Detroit Pistons
After a much improved 2019-20 campaign, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is yet to start a game for the Pistons this year, seeing his playing time decrease by more than eight minutes per game.
Known as a three-point specialist, Mykhailiuk hasn’t lived up to the billing this year, shooting only 31.4% from behind the arc.
Without a change in the rotation, Mykhailiuk is unlikely to start anytime soon but may become a solid option off the bench for Pistons’ head coach Dwane Casey.
Statistics: 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game in 20 games played.
#10 Udoka Azubuike - Center - Utah Jazz
Rookie center Udoka Azubuike is slowly, but surely developing a role with the Jazz. Only averaging 4.3 minutes per game, Azubuike will have to develop further to gain meaningful playing time.
However, there’s no better place for Azubuike to learn, as the Jazz extended a contract with All-NBA big Rudy Gobert over the offseason.
If Azubuike can learn from Gobert, there’s potential that he can become a solid option off the bench for Utah.
Statistics: 1.0 point, 0.8 rebounds, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in 12 games played.
https://twitter.com/NBA_Jayhawks/status/1338145199252512769?s=20