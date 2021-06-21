Wrapping up the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, two former Kansas men’s basketball players continued their postseason pursuit.
Marcus Morris – Los Angeles Clippers
Following strong contributions in game seven of the Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round pairing with Dallas, Marcus Morris played a crucial role late in the second-round series against the Utah Jazz.
Back-to-back 20+ point performances in games four and five from Morris helped push the Clippers past the Jazz in six games. Arguably his best performance came in game four, as Morris went five for six from the perimeter, along with six total rebounds and an assist.
The Clippers currently trail the Suns by one game in the West Finals. Morris was unable to knock down any of his five three-point attempts, settling up with six points in the game one loss on Sunday afternoon.
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers
Going head-to-head with the Atlanta Hawks in game seven of the Eastern Conference semifinal, Joel Embiid posted 31 points, going two for five from outside.
The former Jayhawk sparked some momentum before halftime, throwing down a one-hand jam to bring the Sixers within one in the second quarter.
Despite falling short in game seven against Atlanta on Sunday night, Embiid averaged 30.4 points per game during the series, finishing with a .357 percentage from the three.
The Sixers finished their 2021 campaign with a record of 49-23 and landed first place in the Atlantic Division.
Now, it will be all up to Morris to try and keep Kansas represented in the NBA Playoffs as the Clippers look to even up the series on Tuesday night.