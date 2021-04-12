Several NBA Jayhawks shined this past weekend. Here's a look at some of the best performances from the former Kansas men's basketball players.
Ben McLemore
On April 6, the Los Angeles Lakers signed shooting guard Ben McLemore, who was released by the Houston Rockets. McLemore has been in the league for eight seasons, playing in Sacramento, Memphis and Houston. The Lakers filled their final roster spot, hoping to find that extra shooter they need.
On Saturday, in McLemore’s second game with the Lakers, he came off the bench and scored 17 points in 22 minutes. After missing his first three shots, he got hot real quick with five straight buckets. He went an impressive 50% from the field (6-of-12) and 50% from three (5-of-10).
Teammate LeBron James was loving it, tweeting about his electric performance following the game.
He will be heard LOUD & CLEAR!! B Mac Daddy Young Strappy, No he ain’t the OG gangsta, yes he is! https://t.co/OTc0OWUQGH— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 11, 2021
McLemore hopes to provide a spark for the contending Lakers, who are now fifth in the Western Conference. You can catch Ben McLemore and the Lakers again on Monday night at 6:30 p.m.
Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins impressed on Saturday night with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks against the Houston Rockets.
Wiggins has stepped up for the Warriors as an efficient offensive scorer as well as one of their best defenders. On the season, he is averaging 18.1 points, shooting 47.3% from the field and 38.1% from three, both career highs. He is also averaging a steal and a block per game on defense.
Since the All-Star break, Wiggins has played his best ball, averaging over 20 points while shooting better percentages on all levels.
The Golden State Warriors are currently the 10 seed in the Western Conference, trying to stay afloat and fight for that playoff spot. You can catch Wiggins and the Warriors in action on Monday night at 9 p.m.
Josh Jackson
Josh Jackson and the Detroit Pistons were in action on both Saturday and Sunday, with Jackson putting up a pair of 20-point games. On Saturday against Portland, Jackson had 21 points on 58% from the field and went an impressive 5-for-6 from three.
He kept it rolling into Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers, where he scored 26 points on 55% shooting to go with four rebounds and two blocks.
The Pistons currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, sitting at 16-38. According to Jackson, teams should still come ready when they come to play them.
“You see our record, but teams coming in, they know no matter who’s out, when you play the Pistons you’re going to have to come to play,” he said in a postgame conference.
The Pistons will face the Clippers again on Wednesday at 7 p.m., where he will go up against fellow Jayhawk and Clipper, Marcus Morris.
Marcus Morris
Marcus Morris faced off against Josh Jackson and the Pistons on Sunday, where he exploded for 33 points and six rebounds. He made 6-of-8 three-point attempts in route to their victory.
Morris has been a key starter for the Los Angeles Clippers. This season he is averaging 12.9 points on 46.1% from the field. However, he is shooting it even better from three, with a three-point percentage of 46.9%. That mark puts him at fifth in the NBA in 3P%.
He has proven himself as one of the more accurate shooters in the league, and looks to keep up his role for the contending Clippers.
The Clippers sit at third in the Western Conference with a record of 37-18. You can catch Morris against Josh Jackson and the Pistons on Wednesday at 7 p.m.