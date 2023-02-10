The 2023 NBA trade deadline on Thursday afternoon caused major shake-ups in the league, affecting three former Jayhawks. Devonte’ Graham, Markieff Morris and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk were all dealt with as a part of the deadline.
Devonte’ Graham - San Antonio Spurs
Graham and four second-round picks were traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the San Antonio Spurs for Josh Richardson. Appearing in all 53 games for the Pelicans, Graham averaged 5.3 points per game in 15 minutes. Graham’s role has decreased this year; he has not started a game after being a consistent starter last season. The move to San Antonio gives Graham a chance for a fresh start.
In his four years at Kansas, Graham averaged 12.3 points per game and 4.5 assists per game, including a great senior season that led him to an All-America First Team selection and Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.
Markieff Morris - Dallas Mavericks
Morris was involved in one of the biggest trades of the deadline, as he and superstar point guard Kyrie Irving were sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and two second-round picks.
Morris had been in and out of the Nets rotation this season, averaging 3.6 points per game in about 11 minutes. The Mavericks will mark the eighth team Morris has played for in his 13-year career, which includes winning an NBA Championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
In Morris’ three years for the Jayhawks, he averaged 8.1 points per game and 6.1 rebounds per game. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in his final season.
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk - Charlotte Hornets
Mykhailiuk had an especially busy deadline, being traded twice. First, he was traded with small forward Cam Reddish and guard Ryan Arcidiacano from the New York Knicks to the Portland Trail Blazers for shooting guard Josh Hart.
Then, the Trail Blazers were involved with the Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets in a three-team deal. Shooting guard Matisse Thybulle was sent from Philadelphia to Portland, and the 76ers received power forward Jalen McDaniels and draft picks, while Mykhailiuk and draft picks were sent to Charlotte. The two trades are the third and fourth times Mykhailiuk has been traded in his career. Mykhailiuk has only appeared in 13 games this season, averaging 1.6 points per game.
In his four seasons for Kansas, Mykhailiuk was known as an elite shooter, shooting 41% from three in his career while averaging 8.7 points per game. Mykhailiuk was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team in his senior season while helping the Jayhawks reach the Final Four.
As for the rest of the Jayhawks in the NBA, there are some notable names putting up solid numbers for their teams.
Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid of the 76ers is having an impressive year, averaging a career-high 33.3 points per game while also tallying 10.1 rebounds per game and four assists per game. Embiid was tabbed as an All-Star for the sixth time in his career and has led Philadelphia to be firmly in the playoff picture.
In Embiid’s one season at Kansas, he averaged 11.2 points per game and 8.1 rebounds per game. Embiid also won Big 12 Defensive Player of the year and was named to All-Big 12 Second Team and the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors
Also on that 2013-14 All-Freshman Team was Andrew Wiggins, who is enjoying another solid year for the Golden State Warriors. Fresh off an NBA Championship, Wiggins has battled an injury but is still putting up good numbers, averaging 17 points per game and five rebounds per game.
Wiggins starred in his sole season for the Jayhawks, averaging 17 points per game and six rebounds per game. That season, he won Big 12 Rookie of the Year and was named a Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big 12.
Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun - Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets
As for the newest NBA Jayhawks, both Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun are settling into their new roles for their respective teams.
Agbaji has played in 33 games for the Utah Jazz, averaging four points a game in 14 minutes. Braun has had a similar role for the Denver Nuggets, appearing in 50 games while averaging four points per game and two rebounds per game in about 15 minutes. However, both have shown the ability to score the ball. Agbaji recorded a career-high 19 points against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 7 and Braun exploded for a career-high 19 against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 5.
The two were also members of the 2022 National Championship Team. Agbaji averaged 19 points that season which led to him being named Big 12 Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American. Braun averaged 14 points per game on the title team and was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team.
Kelly Oubre Jr. - Charlotte Hornets
Another former Jayhawk having a good season is Kelly Oubre Jr. Although Oubre has been injured lately, he had a great start to the season, averaging 20 points per game and five rebounds per game in 35 games for the Hornets. Oubre is looking to return to the court soon to team up with former teammate Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.
In his one season for the Jayhawks, Oubre averaged nine points per game and five rebounds per game while being named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Marcus Morris Sr. and Udoka Azubuike - Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz
Other Jayhawks still in the NBA include Marcus Morris Sr., averaging 12.5 points per game for the Los Angeles Clippers, and Udoka Azubuike, currently playing for the Jazz.