The second half of the NBA season began on Thursday, and within a day, two storylines have affected two former Jayhawks.
Svi Mykhailiuk has a new team
The Detroit Pistons and Oklahoma City Thunder made the first trade of the second half of the season. The Pistons sent former Jayhawk guard Svi Mykhailiuk and a 2027 second-round draft pick to Thunder for guard Hamidou Diallo.
This is the second time Mykhailiuk has been traded in just his third NBA season after he was traded midway through his rookie season from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Pistons.
Mykhailiuk appeared in all Pistons' games this season, averaging 6.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds.
In four seasons in Lawrence, Mykhailiuk emerged in his final two seasons under head coach Bill Self. Getting the starting position 11 games into his junior year, Mykhailiuk never looked back and started every game after. Averaging 8.7 points in four years, including 14.6 points his senior year, Mykhailiuk was drafted to the NBA 47th overall in 2018.
Joel Embiid injured
The NBA's leading MVP candidate and former Jayhawk center, Joel Embiid was lucky to avoid major injury after hyperextending his knee in his team's 127-101 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday night.
After an MRI, the 76ers are calling his injury a bone bruise on his left knee and will be reevaluated in two weeks. There were no structural damage to his knee.
Embiid was down on the ground for several minutes after his whole body weight landed on his leg. Eventually, Embiid got up to his feet and walked off the court under his own power.
In the midst of his best season, Embiid is putting up ridiculous numbers. Averaging 29.9 points per game and 11.5 rebounds, Embiid's MVP odds are taking a hit after this injury.
Embiid only played one season in Lawrence, appearing in 28 games. He averaged 11.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He was the 2013-14 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Big 12 team.