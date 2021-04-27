The NBA season is winding down and former Jayhawks are still making an impact. Here's a quick recap of weekend performances.
Devonte’ Graham - Charlotte Hornets
Graham has been a key piece for the Charlotte Hornets, stepping into the starting point guard role once again after teammate LaMelo Ball went out due to injury. On Sunday, Graham faced off against the Boston Celtics and exploded for 24 points (7-for-14 FG, 6-for-11 3PT), leading all scorers, to go with 9 assists.
Since returning to the starting lineup, Graham is averaging 16.4 points, 5.4 assists and a steal per game. He has shown he can shoot the three-ball at a high rate and be a facilitator that the team needs.
The Hornets currently sit at 8th place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 30-30. With ten games left, they are fighting for their spot in the NBA play-in tournament or fighting for security with the 6 seed.
Ben McLemore - Los Angeles Lakers
Another former Jayhawk that can be lethal from deep is the newest addition to Lebron’s Lakers, Ben McLemore. On Saturday, going up against the Dallas Mavericks, McLemore got his first start for LA. Taking advantage of the opportunity, he heated up for 20 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 6-of-10 from three. He even started off the game a perfect 4-for-4 beyond the arc.
Once the Lakers are back to full health, we can expect McLemore to embrace that role off the bench again, but clearly he will be an important role player and shooter for the Lakers going forward.
The Lakers have a secure spot in the playoffs currently, standing at fifth place in the Western Conference. They could be seeded even higher, and are certainly a strong contender to win the NBA Finals.
Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors
Wiggins was in action twice this weekend for the Golden State Warriors. On Friday, Wiggins scored an efficient 19 points (7-for-14 FG, 3-for-6 3PT) to go with 7 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. On Sunday, he contributed 13 points, 6 assists and two steals.
Wiggins was also able to make history for himself prior to this weekend. On April 21, he surpassed 10,000 points in his NBA career, becoming the first Jayhawk to reach that mark since Paul Pierce.
The Golden State Warriors have gotten hot at the right time, winning 7 of their last 10 games. Wiggins has been great in his starting role, averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block. The Warriors sit at 31-30 with a 10 spot in the Western Conference, and will also be looking for a spot in the playoffs potentially through the play-in tournament.
Kelly Oubre - Golden State Warriors
The Warriors have a pair of former Jayhawks battling on the floor together, with the second being Kelly Oubre. Oubre has embraced his role coming off the bench, being a key scorer in that secondary unit for Golden State. On Friday, he exploded for 23 points (9-for-16 FG, 3-for-7 3PT), 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks. Sunday, he added 19 points and 7 rebounds, once again off the bench.
Head Coach Steve Kerr has pointed to Kelly Oubre being a key piece to their success and thinks him coming off the bench helps with that.
Oubre, Wiggins and the Warriors will look to make a strong push heading into the playoffs and maybe turn some heads.