It took just three plays from scrimmage for former Jayhawk defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. to make his presence known in the Dallas Cowboys’ 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
On a third-and-1, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dropped back to pass and had little time to avoid Armstrong, who had just broken through his block.
Armstrong delivered a big hit on Stafford, who lost the ball. It was picked up by Armstrong’s teammate, fellow defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who was able to find the end zone after running 19 yards with it.
On the very next drive, the Rams went out to punt after the Cowboys stopped them on third down. Armstrong broke through the protection of the Rams punt team and blocked the punt.
He then was able to pick it up and run for 14 yards to have the Dallas offense start their first drive at the 20-yard line of Los Angeles.
The Cowboys went three and out and settled for a field goal after just five yards. Armstrong had his hands all over the first nine points for the Cowboys.
Armstrong finished the day with two tackles along with the sack, forced fumble and blocked punt.
Armstrong played three years for Kansas and was impactful in all of them. He was able to jump into a starting role in the eighth game of his freshman year, where he finished with three and a half sacks.
His sophomore year was the year that got him the most recognition, as he recorded 10 sacks and 56 tackles. In the 2016 win 24-21 overtime win against Texas, he had 11 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He made All-Big 12 Conference first team for the year.
In his junior year, he was surrounded by lots of hype due to the monster sophomore campaign. He was named the preseason Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year, along with being on numerous national award watch lists.
However, with all that hype came lots of double teams and attention from offensive units. He was still able to get one and a half sacks, force three fumbles and a fumble recovery.
The Cowboys saw the reasoning behind the drop in numbers for Armstrong and drafted him in the fourth round at pick 116 of the 2018 draft.
Armstrong, now in his fifth year on the Cowboys, has upped the number of tackles he has had every year since entering the NFL. He also had a career high five sacks last year, while only playing 13 out of 17 games.
Armstrong seems to be finding a good footing in the NFL as he looks to keep improving his numbers and making impact plays like he did today.