At the age of three in Vitebsk, Belarus, recent KU graduate Gleb Dudarev picked up a sport different from the rest of the kids in his hometown: Hammer throw.
It was not because he simply chose to start the odd sport, but because he was born into it.
“Everybody was [a thrower],” Dudarev said in his thick eastern European English accent. “My sister was, so was my cousin … everybody. My mom threw, my grandma was also actually pretty good.”
Both of Dudarev’s grandparents were top throwers in the former Soviet-run country. His grandfather was a top thrower in the hammer throw and his, as previously mentioned grandmother, held a national record at the time in discus. His grandparents passed down the throwing genes to Dudarev’s mother, who also held a national record of her own in the hammer throw. Now, Dudarev is taking the reins of throwing in the family all the way to the Olympic games.
For Dudarev, the Olympics is not so much about representing Belarus as it is for his late grandfather.
“It’s amazing because my grandpa and I started practicing when I was three years old .. and he passed away like five years ago,” Dudarev said. “I am so excited to go to the Olympics because he never went.”
Dudarev’s grandfather coached him to one of the most prolific hammer throwers not only in KU history, but in NCAA history.
A five-time NCAA All-American, three-time Big 12 Men’s athlete of the week (throughout all sports in the middle of basketball season no less), six-time Big 12 champion in both weight and hammer throw indoors and outdoors, and a national field athlete of the year finalist, Dudarev has done as much as possible in the NCAA world during his time at KU.
Now, Dudarev has a chance to add to his resume and do it for his country, his grandfather, and his family on the biggest stage of all: the Olympics.
Dudarev is also set to get married in September. So, it may not be much longer until another Dudarev is whisking a hammer throw around on the track.