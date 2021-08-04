With the Olympics in full swing, several Jayhawks made the trip to Tokyo to vie for a chance at a gold medal. Here’s a quick recap of how they did.
Mason Finley-Men’s Discus
The only Kansas athlete with previous experience at the Olympics, Finley had expectations of winning a medal in his second appearance on the World’s Stage. Unfortunately, it did not go the way that Finley had hoped.
Finley finished the qualifying round with a throw of 60.34m (197-11 ft.), which was not enough to move on to the next round as he finished in 23rd place.
Alexandra Emilianov-Women’s Discus
Competing in her first Olympics for Moldova, Emilianov finished the qualifying round with a throw of 54.57m (179-0 ft.), unfortunately not good enough to qualify for the next round. Emilianov finished her first Olympic games in 30th place.
Bryce Hoppel-Men’s 800 Meters
Also running in his first career Olympic games, Hoppel ran an impressive 1:45.64, finishing third in his heat and was good enough to earn an automatic qualifier for the semifinals of the 800m.
Although Hoppel ran even better in his semifinal with a time of 1:44.91, he finished fifth in his heat and didn’t qualify for the 800m final. Hoppel ended up finishing 15th overall.
Christina Clemons-Women’s 100m Hurdles
After an arduous journey to compete in her first career Olympics, Clemons finished her qualifying heat with a time of 12.91, which was good enough for second and an automatic qualifier for the semifinals.
Like Hoppel, Clemons improved her time in the semifinals, running a 12.76. However, the effort was not enough to qualify for the finals as she finished the competition in 14th place.
Gleb Dudarev-Men’s Hammer Throw
Proudly representing Belarus and his family in his first Olympics, Dudarev threw 71.60m in the qualifying round of the men’s hammer throw. Unfortunately for Dudarev, the throw wasn’t good enough to qualify for the final. Dudarev finished 27th overall.